klkntv.com
Man watched car get stolen while getting donut fix, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donuts aren’t the only thing that Hurts after a man watched his car get stolen, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:28 a.m. a 41-year-old man parked his Dodge Charger on P Street while he ran into Hurts Donuts. The man’s car was unlocked and had...
klkntv.com
Truck yanked ATM off of foundation at Lincoln bank, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local bank’s ATM was ripped off its foundation early Monday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 4:00 a.m., officers were made aware of an ATM theft at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets. A caller told police that someone had used a truck...
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe alcohol played a role in a Tuesday morning crash. They say a vehicle hit a home near South 56th and J Streets, just after 4 a.m. We’re told a woman and a dog were inside the vehicle while several people were at the home when this happened.
Kearney Hub
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
KETV.com
Woman rams Omaha police cruiser after getting caught allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman reportedly drove her car into a police cruiser after being caught allegedly trying to pass fraudulent checks at a bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Authorities said they were called to First Interstate Bank, located near N 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, around...
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Sheriff investigating shots fired incident in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in southeast Nebraska are seeking help from the public as they gather information after gunshots were heard in Fairbury over the weekend. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple 911 calls of gunshots heard near 6th and K Streets Saturday night. Deputies searched...
WOWT
Southern Lancaster County Fires
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
klkntv.com
Man accused of spray-painting 11 Lincoln businesses & spitting on police twice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police arrested Michael Daniels on Thursday after they say he spray-painted almost a dozen businesses. We’re told this began at 8:46 p.m. around the 600 block of P Street. Authorities say the 28-year-old matched a description they were given of the vandal. LPD...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
klin.com
Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set
Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest fifth teen connected to carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested a fifth teen in connection with a carjacking and shooting. The carjacking turned shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 12 near Spring Lake Park. Officers said the group of teenagers stole a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint, then shot at a different vehicle.
klkntv.com
Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
kios.org
Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
klkntv.com
Lincoln group calls city lawsuit an ‘ill-founded attempt’ to silence Native voices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local Native American group is in a legal battle against the City of Lincoln over controversial development plans. Indian Center Inc. had asked the Board of Zoning Appeals to pause the Wilderness Crossing development, which the city council approved in April. Last month, the...
iheart.com
5th teen suspect arrested in connection to south Omaha carjacking, shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- A 5th teen is arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say on October 12th, a group of teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint at Spring Lake Park. Investigators say as the suspects were fleeing the area in the woman's car, they shot multiple times at a passing vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Jorge Garcia, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
