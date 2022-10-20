Read full article on original website
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
5 armed robberies reported on two-block stretch of Wicker Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning pedestrians in Wicker Park about a string of recent armed robberies taking place across two blocks in the Northwest Side neighborhood. In each incident victims, are approached by three men who display handguns and demand the victim's personal belongings, according to a CPD community alert. The robbers will then punch or slap victims after taking their possessions, police said.
Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct....
Antioch HS student charged after leaving threatening voicemail to school, prompting lockdown
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A student has been charged after allegedly sending a threatening voicemail to Antioch Community High School, prompting a lockdown Friday in the northern suburb. The 15-year-old student was taken into custody Monday and charged with felony disorderly conduct - enhanced. The high school was placed on lockdown...
8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., Jaiden Hines was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar
JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The group was standing next to a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting, according to Chicago police.
Driver shot, critically wounded in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 28-year-old was driving westbound around 12:51 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 26th Street when someone in a red sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The victim suffered a...
Chicago woman charged with stabbing man to death inside West Side residence
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man on Chicago's West Side Sunday night. Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Golden was in a fight with a 30-year-old man inside a residence in the 5100 block...
Woman, 30, carjacked in Bucktown
CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked early Tuesday in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 30-year-old was securing a gate around 3:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue when two males walked up and demanded the keys to her SUV, according to Chicago police. She complied and the suspects...
Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in West Chesterfield
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian earlier this month in the West Chesterfield neighborhood. A 2017 Chevrolet Impala struck a pedestrian around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the 300 block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police. The vehicle...
Man charged with driving car into CTA bus stop killing 1, seriously injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a car into a CTA bus stop, killing a man and seriously injuring three others Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood. Troy Shumpert, 32, was arrested moments after driving his vehicle into a bus shelter near King Drive and...
Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
Workers at Glenview Starbucks plan to unionize
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Workers at a Glenview Starbucks announced plans to unionize. They represent the store located at Willow and Pfingsten. They are petitioning the National Labor Relations Board for a union rep election. Workers say they are concerned about under-staffing, facility conditions, sexual harassment and unreasonable working expectations.
Neighbors outraged after shooting at 'drifting' street race in Chicago leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
CHICAGO - "This is unacceptable." That's the bottom line for neighbors and the 14th ward alderman after 5 people were shot during a "drifting" street race in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said at least 100 cars too over the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. The night ended with 3 people shot dead and 2 others wounded around 4 a.m.
13-year-old and 16-year-old shot in Chicago's Douglas Park; at least one dead
CHICAGO - Chicago police said two teenagers were shot near Chicago's Douglas Park on Saturday night, and at least one was killed. Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot on South Fairfield near Roosevelt Road. Rishiwn Hendricks was standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 1200...
Mass shooting in Brighton Park during street racing event leaves 3 gang members dead
CHICAGO - Three people are now dead following a mass shooting during a street take over in Chicago's Brighton Park overnight. Police say five people were shot in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4 a.m. Officials say the shooting happened at an illegal drag racing, street take...
Two guys with guns threaten man in Chicago; he's able to get gun from one guy, but is shot by other
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago was threatened by two guys with guns on Sunday; he was able to disarm one, but was shot by the other. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at Karlov and West 14th in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Chicago police said the victim, 26, was...
