Cook County, IL

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
5 armed robberies reported on two-block stretch of Wicker Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning pedestrians in Wicker Park about a string of recent armed robberies taking place across two blocks in the Northwest Side neighborhood. In each incident victims, are approached by three men who display handguns and demand the victim's personal belongings, according to a CPD community alert. The robbers will then punch or slap victims after taking their possessions, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., Jaiden Hines was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar

JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
JOLIET, IL
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The group was standing next to a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Driver shot, critically wounded in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 28-year-old was driving westbound around 12:51 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 26th Street when someone in a red sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The victim suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
Woman, 30, carjacked in Bucktown

CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked early Tuesday in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 30-year-old was securing a gate around 3:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue when two males walked up and demanded the keys to her SUV, according to Chicago police. She complied and the suspects...
CHICAGO, IL
Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue

WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
CHICAGO, IL
Workers at Glenview Starbucks plan to unionize

GLENVIEW, Ill. - Workers at a Glenview Starbucks announced plans to unionize. They represent the store located at Willow and Pfingsten. They are petitioning the National Labor Relations Board for a union rep election. Workers say they are concerned about under-staffing, facility conditions, sexual harassment and unreasonable working expectations.
GLENVIEW, IL
Neighbors outraged after shooting at 'drifting' street race in Chicago leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

CHICAGO - "This is unacceptable." That's the bottom line for neighbors and the 14th ward alderman after 5 people were shot during a "drifting" street race in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said at least 100 cars too over the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. The night ended with 3 people shot dead and 2 others wounded around 4 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL

