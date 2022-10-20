ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 5 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon.

The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days.

There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old Bavaria and the oldest existing brewery in the world. Weihenstephan Brewery dates back to 1022.

However, the four day festival also features a number of local vendors, including Marshall Brewing Company and Siegi’s.

FOX23 stopped by Siegi’s on South Sheridan to talk with the store manager, Jeffrey Yates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeXPw_0igXdTkK00

Of the four events the Australian-German restaurants puts on every year, Oktoberfest is the largest.

The local family owned deli, butcher shop, and restaurant makes upwards of $60,000 over the course of the four day celebration.

Yates says their participation in the annual event also provides them with plenty of exposure, and introduces people to all they have to offer at their business in Tulsa.

Their top selling item at Oktoberfest is their brat sandwich.

Tulsa Oktoberfest, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote and educate the public regarding German and European culture, food and beverages through the annual festival to support Tulsa and its River Parks Park System through proceeds from the event.

All admission tickets and packages must be purchased online in advance of arriving at the gate. You can buy tickets online.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

