Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

81% of OKC residents cutting back on spending due to inflation

A new poll by Amber Integrated shows that 81% of people are cutting back on spending in a number of categories including at the grocery store in Oklahoma City. "Basically people are cutting back across the board," said Jackson Lisle with Amber Integrated. "60% of people said their cutting back on groceries to eating out, to travel."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Classes will resume on Wednesday. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Providing Hope in the Fight against Cancer

FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time to a survivor who shares their story. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Fun Fall Family Ideas

There's no better time for family fun than the fall. From pumpkin patches, to fall crafting ideas Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some fun ideas to bring the family together this fall. You can check out Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
TECUMSEH, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Haunted Oklahoma with Tanya McCoy

We've got paranormal expert and author Tanya McCoy here with Michelle Spurlock owner of BlueJ's Rockin' Grill talking all things paranormal. Don't miss A Haunting Downtown Halloween Spooktacular event on October 28th at 6 pm located at the Edmond Railyard. And if you need to call on paranormal experts contact...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Small businesses on display at OKC's An Affair of the Heart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Small businesses flocked to the State Fair Park for a popular shopping event this weekend. It's the 37th year of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, where artists, boutique owners, and crafters sell their one of a kind items. Organizers say their October event is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Severe weather prompts shelter in place situation in Mustang schools

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Several Mustang schools did a shelter-in-place due to severe weather on Monday morning. “At approximately 8:28 am, there was a reported tornado spin-up just west of Mustang and several of our schools did shelter in place,” Mustang schools wrote on Facebook. “At this time, the front that spurred this weather event has passed and there is no current threat outside of wind and rain to our area.”
MUSTANG, OK

