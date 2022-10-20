Read full article on original website
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
81% of OKC residents cutting back on spending due to inflation
A new poll by Amber Integrated shows that 81% of people are cutting back on spending in a number of categories including at the grocery store in Oklahoma City. "Basically people are cutting back across the board," said Jackson Lisle with Amber Integrated. "60% of people said their cutting back on groceries to eating out, to travel."
Two Oklahoma men arrested in Kansas for possession of methamphetamine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kansas (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma men were taken into custody in Kansas for the possession of drugs. Timothy Lucas, 63, of Yukon and Frederick Gooch, 42, of Oklahoma City were arrested in Jackson County, Kansas, just south of Holton. According to Sheriff Tim Morse, Lucas was driving...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Classes will resume on Wednesday. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on...
Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
Providing Hope in the Fight against Cancer
FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time to a survivor who shares their story. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
Raising Oklahoma: Fun Fall Family Ideas
There's no better time for family fun than the fall. From pumpkin patches, to fall crafting ideas Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some fun ideas to bring the family together this fall. You can check out Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral...
Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
Two people arrested in connection to homicide at Best Way Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Friday at the Best Way Inn. Oklahoma City police and US Marshals arrested 30-year-old Jarret Johnson and 28-year-old Carion Lenox on first-degree murder warrants. The two were taken into custody on Friday in...
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
Haunted Oklahoma with Tanya McCoy
We've got paranormal expert and author Tanya McCoy here with Michelle Spurlock owner of BlueJ's Rockin' Grill talking all things paranormal. Don't miss A Haunting Downtown Halloween Spooktacular event on October 28th at 6 pm located at the Edmond Railyard. And if you need to call on paranormal experts contact...
Small businesses on display at OKC's An Affair of the Heart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Small businesses flocked to the State Fair Park for a popular shopping event this weekend. It's the 37th year of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, where artists, boutique owners, and crafters sell their one of a kind items. Organizers say their October event is...
Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
Oklahoma City police looking for leads after 9-year-old dies in a drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in the unsolved homicide of 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. The boy was gunned down in his home during a drive-by shooting at 2516 SE 47th back on October 4. Investigators believe the incident was a targeted attack on...
Oklahoma City police: Man gets into elderly woman's car and steals her purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need help finding a suspect who allegedly robbed a 76-year-old woman. Police said the incident happened near Newcastle Road and S. Portland Avenue this past weekend. According to police, the suspect approached the victim as she pulled into her driveway and was...
Severe weather prompts shelter in place situation in Mustang schools
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Several Mustang schools did a shelter-in-place due to severe weather on Monday morning. “At approximately 8:28 am, there was a reported tornado spin-up just west of Mustang and several of our schools did shelter in place,” Mustang schools wrote on Facebook. “At this time, the front that spurred this weather event has passed and there is no current threat outside of wind and rain to our area.”
OKCPD searching for man who stole six Von Maur purses from Quail Springs Mall store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who stole six purses from a Von Maur store at Quail Springs Mall last week. OKCPD says the man pictured above went to Quail Springs Mall and stole six purses from Von Maur, totaling to $2,400 in stolen merchandise.
Oklahoma Territorial Museum in Guthrie hosting "Hocus Pocus" Halloween Carnival
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — With Halloween just around the corner, the Oklahoma Territorial Museum in Guthrie will be hosting its "History Never Dies" Halloween Carnival with a "Hocus Pocus" theme on Saturday, Oct. 29. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and offers...
