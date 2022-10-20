ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines

Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say

A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Will NJ FamilyCare try to get money from my estate?

Q. I was recently accepted into NJ FamilyCare health Insurance and they keep sending me notices that when I die, if I have no spouse and no underage children, they could recover money for their expenses for me. I want to leave my house to my niece and nephew so what would happen? Would they take the insurance premiums or the cost of doctor visits out from the home? I feel like it would wipe me out.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy