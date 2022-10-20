Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Sydney Sweeney Wore Khaki Shorts and Combat Boots for Mystery Desert Project
Sydney Sweeney knows how to do glam, but she's also no stranger to being versatile with her fashion choices. The Euphoria actress has hit the red carpet in a crushed velvet mini dress, knockout corset gowns, an Internet-breaking low-rise mini skirt, and even a glitzy Oscar de la Renta moment to accept two (!!) Emmys. She's played around with some fun beauty moments (like Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, but with an ombré twist) and even hopped on the re-emerging side-part trend. But Sydney is truly a style chameleon because she's been spending Hot Girl Fall in the world's largest hot desert with a dad-approved wardrobe to match.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice” Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice”. In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani.
What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Jonathan Bennett
Before he was Jake in Hallmark's "A Wedding of a Lifetime" or Brandon in "The Christmas House," award-winning actor Jonathan Bennett was popular teenage heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 iconic film "Mean Girls" (via IMDb). And a lot has changed for Bennett since filming "Mean Girls" with the star-studded cast, which included Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Goldie Hawn Rocks Bodysuit in Adorable Workout Video
Goldie Hawn is giving people a look at her daily exercise routine for "mind up Monday." The actress posted a video on Instagram where she does a few simple exercises in a full black bodysuit outside her sunny home. In the video, Hawn exhibits easy exercises like jumping in place,...
Dallas Alum Patrick Duffy Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful With A Very Special Guest
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is one of the most iconic daytime television shows of its time, so it's no wonder that many stars from the film and television industry often appear as guests on the series. Longtime viewers might remember Betty White's time on "B&B" or other stars like Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Morgan Fairchild, Fred Willard, and Wayne Brady, who have each appeared on the soap (via People).
Pinup Model Bettie Page Looked for Love During Her Iconic Career: Get to Know Her 3 Ex-Husbands
In the early ‘50s, Bettie Page captivated Hollywood with her beauty as one of the most popular pinup girls of the era. The model was married three times during her successful career before walking away from the spotlight for good. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late icon’s ex-husbands.
Dolly Parton Pens An Emotional Message About The Death Of Leslie Jordan
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan tragically died on October 24 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, leading him to lose control of his car and crash into a building (via TMZ). He was 67 years old. According to IMDb, Jordan began his acting career in the 1980s and has...
DC's movie and TV division has finally found its own version of Marvel's Kevin Feige
"The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be the co-CEOs and co-chairs of DC Studios.
Sean Hayes Pens Touching Tribute To Will & Grace Co-Star Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, the hilarious comedian and actor, tragically passed away at the age of 67 on Monday (via CNN). The star was behind the wheel when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. His car then hit a building in Hollywood and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joy-Anna Duggar Takes Heat From Fellow Parents After Sharing A Concerning Picture Of Her Son
Millions watched Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth literally grow up on "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On." Now, she's a young wife and mom of two — and recently, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed the big news she's expecting her third child in the spring of 2023 (via YouTube). But while many fans — and her horde of siblings — love to follow her adventures in parenthood through her social media, other reality show watchers have questioned her parenting decisions.
Kate Middleton's Best Outfits In Every Color
While trends come and go, style is eternal, and perhaps no one has better displayed a sense of poise, elegance, and fashion in its purest form better than Catherine, Princess of Wales. Sure, her title and prominent role within the royal family have all but guaranteed an impressive wardrobe. Still, the princess balances royal expectations, gorgeous tailoring, and an element of relatability — she is a mom of three, after all. Catherine has absolutely dazzled on red carpets, at state events, and even looked stunning while mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II — she's also given us plenty of enviable day-to-day looks, with her white and navy striped boat shirt and paper bag shorts ensemble being an all-time favorite of ours. No matter the occasion, Catherine always looks picture perfect — and she always manages to outdo herself — a feat that not many of us can meet.
The Meaning Behind The October Opal Birthstone
Each month of the year is symbolized by a specific birthstone. Each of these gems represent a month and have their very own meaning and significance to those born within those months. Most commonly, it's easy to spot a birthstone being worn in jewelry, as they're usually seen in necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings as a way to celebrate the wearer's own birth month, or perhaps the birth month of someone close to them such as a partner or child (via Uncommon Goods). Wearing a birthstone is also considered to be a symbol of wellness and good fortune.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hailey Bieber Bares Shoulders in Flirty Instagram Snaps
Hailey Bieber is celebrating the month of October by playing around with make-up and fashion looks. She just shared a new series of flirty photos on Instagram that she captioned, "October fun 👻." In the photos, Bieber rocks sultry make-up and a black lingerie outfit, posing in front of...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Tamara Smart At ‘Wendell & Wild’ Premiere In L.A.
On Friday, October 21, 2022 British Actress Tamara Smart made a red carpet appearance at Netflix’s ‘WENDELL & WILD’ Los Angeles premiere at the Animation is Film Festival. Tamara plays Siobhan in the animation film that streamed on Netflix yesterday! It’s about two devious demon brothers Wendell and Wild that have to face their arch-enemy with the help of the num sister Helly, who is notorious for expelling demons. However, the brothers are not only plagued by her but also by her altar boys.
Pride Of Britain Awards 2022: Gemma Owen looks sensational in a backless metallic gown as she joins dapper boyfriend Luca Bish at the glitzy event
Gemma Owen looked nothing short of sensational on Monday evening as she graced the red carpet of the 2022 Pride Of Britain Awards held at London's Grosvenor House. The Love Island beauty, 19, wowed in a shimmering backless metallic gown as she posed at the glitzy event with co-star and boyfriend Luca Bish, 23.
Grandkids Discover Grandmom’s “Spicy” Boudoir Pictures She Had Done For Husband
Everyone was mortified.
The List
