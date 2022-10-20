ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Vols' Jerome Carvin named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior guard Jerome Carvin has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following a dominant performance in the Vols' win over UT Martin on Saturday. The Memphis native played 48 offensive snaps in the victory and did not allow a sack, quarterback hit or...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Where Vols Stand in Rankings After Week 8

The Vols improved their season record to 7-0 this past week after a 65-24 beatdown on UT Martin.  Tennessee's offense looked dominant once again, lighting up the Skyhawks defense with 52 first half points.  Jalin Hyatt stood out among the Vols' offensive playmakers, posting 174 yards on ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

High school student 'sees' volunteering in a different way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paisleigh Hall sees her high school experience at Career Magnet Academy a little differently than everyone else. Hall is outgoing and loves to connect with others, as well as get involved in every way she can. CMA offers her those opportunities. She is only a freshman,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevier County EMA not issuing burn permits on Friday

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Burn permits will not be issued in Sevier County on Friday, Oct. 21, according to a tweet from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency. The agency said the decision was due to "current and expected conditions" and an advisory from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Missing 86-year-old man found safe in North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was found safely in Mebane, North Carolina. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Buddy Walk starts Sunday, raising money to support and celebrate people with Down syndrome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups are getting ready to join in and walk through World's Fair Park as a way to raise awareness for Down syndrome, and to celebrate people with it. The 2022 Knoxville Buddy Walk will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but people should register online before heading downtown for the event. It's organized through the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. Participants can set up a new team, or join a team online too.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

