Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBIR
Vols' Jerome Carvin named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior guard Jerome Carvin has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following a dominant performance in the Vols' win over UT Martin on Saturday. The Memphis native played 48 offensive snaps in the victory and did not allow a sack, quarterback hit or...
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Vols and Lady Vols players connect with major company in new NIL deal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several Vols players connected with AT&T on a new Name, Image and Likeness deal. The company announced Sunday that they worked with The Volunteer Club and Lady Vol Boost (HER) Club to connect with the athletes. "I think people are catching on because college sports if...
Where Vols Stand in Rankings After Week 8
The Vols improved their season record to 7-0 this past week after a 65-24 beatdown on UT Martin. Tennessee's offense looked dominant once again, lighting up the Skyhawks defense with 52 first half points. Jalin Hyatt stood out among the Vols' offensive playmakers, posting 174 yards on ...
WBIR
Tennessee Football brings record-breaking sales for businesses on Cumberland Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone walking on Cumberland Avenue Saturday morning could hear a familiar echo — "Go Vols." The hype from Tennessee beating Alabama carried over to the Homecoming Game against UT Martin. Vols fans were hyped even before the game started. "I still think we have the...
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
High school student 'sees' volunteering in a different way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paisleigh Hall sees her high school experience at Career Magnet Academy a little differently than everyone else. Hall is outgoing and loves to connect with others, as well as get involved in every way she can. CMA offers her those opportunities. She is only a freshman,...
Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
TWRA: Man hurt after black bear enters Gatlinburg rental cabin, bear caught and euthanized
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A man vacationing in a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said the incident occurred at a rental cabin in the "downtown vicinity" after 11...
Early voting has started in Tennessee. Here's what you need to know before heading out to the polls.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election season officially is here. In Tennessee, Wednesday marked the start of early voting. Dozens of voters lined up this morning outside of the Downtown Knoxville West voting site to cast their ballots. Some races that will be decided on in this year's midterms are the...
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
WBIR
KFD: No injuries reported after crews put out fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call about a fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue at around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday. They said there was heavy smoke when crews arrived at the building and they quickly started trying to...
Sevier County EMA not issuing burn permits on Friday
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Burn permits will not be issued in Sevier County on Friday, Oct. 21, according to a tweet from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency. The agency said the decision was due to "current and expected conditions" and an advisory from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.
10Explores: Point Lookout Trail at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — East Tennessee is filled with trails, drives, waterways and vistas for every kind of outdoor adventurer in and out of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Hamblen County has Panther Creek State Park, a popular spot for camping with over 30 miles of hiking trails, 15...
KPD: Missing 86-year-old man found safe in North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was found safely in Mebane, North Carolina. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home...
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
Knoxville Buddy Walk starts Sunday, raising money to support and celebrate people with Down syndrome
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups are getting ready to join in and walk through World's Fair Park as a way to raise awareness for Down syndrome, and to celebrate people with it. The 2022 Knoxville Buddy Walk will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but people should register online before heading downtown for the event. It's organized through the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. Participants can set up a new team, or join a team online too.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0