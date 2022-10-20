ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified

The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side. Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder

The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting last week at an Oklahoma City motel. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at the BestWay Inn near the Interstate 35 service road and Southeast 29th Street. Police said officers found a victim outside the motel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond police officer injured in crash during pursuit released from ICU

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
News On 6

Edmond Police Officer Released From ICU, Beginning Physical Therapy

The Edmond Police Department has confirmed that Sgt. Joe Wells was released from the ICU on Friday. Wells was injured in a crash on September 23 while pursuing a suspected DUI driver. Wells has been taken to a advanced care facility where he will begin his physical rehabilitation.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Welcome 2nd Therapy & Wellness K9

Oklahoma City Police welcomed a new member of the family on Friday. Liberty is a German Shorthaired Pointer from K9s for Freedom and Independence. She's joining the department as a therapy and wellness dog. She visited her new handler Sgt. Megan Morgan on Friday. Liberty is the department's second therapy...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

