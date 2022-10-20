Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two suspects arrested in deadly OKC motel shooting
The United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, with help from the Oklahoma City Police Department, has made two arrests in connection to a homicide at a motel.
News On 6
2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified
The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side. Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
News On 6
Police Asking For Public's Help To Find Suspect In Deadly Drive-By Shooting
Nearly a month after a young boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City, police are turning to the public for help. Monday, police said they did not believe Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was the victim of a random crime. “We do believe that residence was intentionally targeted....
KOCO
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting last week at an Oklahoma City motel. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at the BestWay Inn near the Interstate 35 service road and Southeast 29th Street. Police said officers found a victim outside the motel.
One dead after shooting on school property in Seminole County, suspect in custody
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — A woman is dead and the man she was married to is in custody and charged with First Degree Murder, according to a Facebook post from the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. The post said on Sunday night law enforcement responded to a shooting on the...
Police: Man shot 5 times in northwest OKC, search for suspect continues
Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot multiple times at a local auto parts store.
One person injured in Midwest City shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.
News On 6
Police Searching For NW Oklahoma City Burglary Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglary suspect. Authorities say the person was seen lurking around an apartment near Melrose and Council last Thursday. Police say if you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers.
KOCO
Edmond police officer injured in crash during pursuit released from ICU
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
One in custody following Seminole County murder
Authorities in Seminole County say one person is in custody following a murder in a small town.
KOCO
Small school district in Seminole County closed after woman found murdered
Okla. — A small school district in Seminole County is closed until Wednesday after a woman was found murdered on district property late Sunday night. Students in the Strother School District won’t be back until Wednesday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a woman was found dead near the school.
KOCO
Man arrested after gun discharges during altercation outside The Village convenience store
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Police arrested a man after a gun discharged during a weekend altercation outside a convenience store in The Village. Authorities said a man tried to take an item from another customer Saturday outside Village Quality Foods near Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man then flashed his gun.
1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County
One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
News On 6
Edmond Police Officer Released From ICU, Beginning Physical Therapy
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed that Sgt. Joe Wells was released from the ICU on Friday. Wells was injured in a crash on September 23 while pursuing a suspected DUI driver. Wells has been taken to a advanced care facility where he will begin his physical rehabilitation.
Southside murder hotspot yields 4th homicide in 2022
A person was found dead Oct. 21 from what police believe are gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Bestway Inn on the south side of OKC. The post Southside murder hotspot yields 4th homicide in 2022 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
Police: Man shot, killed at southeast OKC motel
Officials are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.
“It’s time to get out,” Residents rattled after fourth homicide of 2022 occurs near SE OKC neighborhood
Residents in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are raddled after yet a deadly shooting in the area.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Welcome 2nd Therapy & Wellness K9
Oklahoma City Police welcomed a new member of the family on Friday. Liberty is a German Shorthaired Pointer from K9s for Freedom and Independence. She's joining the department as a therapy and wellness dog. She visited her new handler Sgt. Megan Morgan on Friday. Liberty is the department's second therapy...
