Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: What does NOAA's winter forecast mean for Boston?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition our audience weather and gardening questions, and Dave answered them on air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
communityadvocate.com
Plan in the works to repair damage from fire at high school
WESTBOROUGH – A small electrical fire on Sept. 8 resulted in water damage in 13 classrooms on the second and third floors at Westborough High School. Because of the damage, classes were canceled on Sept. 8 and 9. How to fix the damage and how to make up the two days lost was discussed during the School Committee meeting on Oct. 6.
communityadvocate.com
MaryLou Strom, 53, of Grafton
– MaryLou Strom, 53 was born in Grafton, MA on April 17, 1969. She was the daughter of Patricia Kasper and William Strom. MaryLou was a resident for 17 years of Grafton and currently a resident of Hudson for the past 9 years. She was a graduate of Shepard Hill...
communityadvocate.com
Maria Chaves, 92, of Hudson
Hudson – Maria Jesus (Braga) Chaves, 92, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven, with her beloved husband of 47 years, Joao Chaves, who predeceased her on November 14, 2003.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson’s library and Rotarians partner for Pumpkin Stroll
HUDSON – The Hudson Public Library once again picked a “gord-geous” morning for its second annual Pumpkin Stroll. Families visited Liberty Park, located next to the library, on Oct. 22 to view pumpkins decorated by community members. Strollers also mingled among entries in a Meet the Scarecrows contest with hay donated by Balance Rock Farm in Berlin. The Hudson Rotary Club sponsored supplies for both of these activities and provided fun giveaways at the stroll including Frisbees and trick-or-treat bags.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Fire crews respond to Bellingham house fire with possible grenades in basement
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Bellingham Sunday evening that was made more dangerous by the possible presence of grenades in the basement. According to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile, the homeowner was transported to a hospital for injuries. According to the Fire Chief, someone then informed the crews that there may be hand grenades in the basement of the home.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Woman suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at Mass. high school ice rink
A woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a high school’s ice rink in Massachusetts on Friday, according to news outlets. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion, which is run by Billerica Public Schools, was evacuated around 7:20 p.m. following a determination that the woman, 52, had symptoms in line with carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness and headaches, The Boston Globe reported.
communityadvocate.com
Kathleen R. Tortora, 71, of Northborough
– Kathleen Regina (Dunn) Tortora, of Northborough, MA, formerly of Mahwah, NJ, passed away at the age of 71 years on October 23, 2022, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kathleen was born in Suffern, NY and raised in Mahwah, NJ, a daughter...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s Trunk or Treat returns after two-year hiatus
MARLBOROUGH – After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, costumed kids and their grownups returned to The Campus at Marlborough’s parking lot on Oct. 23 for the third Trunk or Treat. Launched in 2018, this fundraiser is organized by the Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club (MJWC) with support...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
liveboston617.org
BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat
On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
communityadvocate.com
James G. Boniface, 75, of Marlborough
– James G. Boniface (Jimmy), 75, of Marlborough, passed away on October 20, 2022, at his home in Marlborough, following a valiant 3-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jimmy was the son of Raymond and Helen (MacManus) Boniface and the loving husband of Rose Marie (Collins) Boniface, to whom he was married for 51 years. Jimmy, a high school friend of Rose Marie’s brothers, met when she was 13, became engaged while he was in the Navy, and married soon after his discharge. Best friends and the loves of each other’s lives, they shared each other’s interests, supported each other’s work, and made their family their focus. They were able to enjoy their retired years sailing the New England coast, wintering in Marco Island, and summering in Maine. Last summer they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Cliff House in Ogunquit, Maine where they had spent their honeymoon.
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
communityadvocate.com
Norman J. Daigle, 91, of Grafton and Auburn
– Norman J. Daigle, 91, passed away peacefully at home on a beautiful fall morning October 20, 2022, reuniting two souls meant for one another as his wife Jean passed away in January of 2022. Norman leaves his son Norman Daigle and his wife Joanne, daughter Debra Rixham and her...
