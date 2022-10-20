Read full article on original website
Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter
Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
hiphop-n-more.com
Chris Brown Shares Music Video for Viral Song ‘Under The Influence’: Watch
Chris Brown’s song ‘Under The Influence’ is a typical case study of the unpredictable nature of the music industry right now. While he’s promoting his new album Breezy and also complaining about the low numbers it did in the first week, his song ‘Under The Influence’ from the 2019 LP Indigo starting taking off on TikTok.
Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey 'all went sour' over the topic of religion: 'No room for debate'
Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" had been with the 68-year-old talk show icon.
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
How Much Does Blake Shelton Get Paid for 'The Voice'? Here's What to Know
NBC’s critically acclaimed music competition show The Voice returned to the small screen for Season 22 in September. The series sees a host of talented contestants battle it out with the help of their celebrity mentors. But in the end, only one can win the $100,000 grand prize. Article...
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
TODAY.com
People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them
A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name
Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
Diddy Sends The Combs Twins Off To Homecoming And They Look Flawless
Diddy took to Instagram to share a few photos of his twin daughters' homecoming looks and they look flawless!
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
netflixjunkie.com
“He gave me his blessing”- When August Alsina Revealed Will Smith’s Reaction to His Affair With Jada
Will Smith and Jada Smith are among one of the most popular and successful celebrity couples. Married for over 25 years, Will and Jada have two kids, Jaden and Willow, who are also very popular and successful. Interestingly, Jada and Will first met at the super popular sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Jada auditioned for the role of Smith’s girlfriend. Soon after, the couple started dating and married in 1997.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
