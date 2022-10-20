ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
hiphop-n-more.com

Chris Brown Shares Music Video for Viral Song ‘Under The Influence’: Watch

Chris Brown’s song ‘Under The Influence’ is a typical case study of the unpredictable nature of the music industry right now. While he’s promoting his new album Breezy and also complaining about the low numbers it did in the first week, his song ‘Under The Influence’ from the 2019 LP Indigo starting taking off on TikTok.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name

Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
netflixjunkie.com

“He gave me his blessing”- When August Alsina Revealed Will Smith’s Reaction to His Affair With Jada

Will Smith and Jada Smith are among one of the most popular and successful celebrity couples. Married for over 25 years, Will and Jada have two kids, Jaden and Willow, who are also very popular and successful. Interestingly, Jada and Will first met at the super popular sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Jada auditioned for the role of Smith’s girlfriend. Soon after, the couple started dating and married in 1997.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
