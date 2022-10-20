ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home

HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood

HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
HOUSTON, TX

