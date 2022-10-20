Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting outside of a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 8 a.m. on Wirt Road near Long Point Road. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to...
Missing girl's mother asked judge for help before being strangled
HOUSTON — The search continues for Nadia Lee, 2, who is still missing after Houston police said her mother was killed. Court records are revealing new details about what may have led to all of this. Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems. Both of...
8-year-old accidentally shot, killed by sibling who was playing with gun, Harris County deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this "preventable" situation is an unfortunate reminder of what can happen when guns aren't safely stored.
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
Benjamin Davis HS students accused of hitting 18-year-old classmate and trying to drive away
Julyssa Roaro's little brother tells ABC13 that he witnessed the moment a driver hit his sister and then drove off near Benjamin Davis High School.
1 killed, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston gas station
HOUSTON — A man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to Houston police. Several callers and shot spotters alerted police and the fire department to the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Reed Road off Highway 288 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
'This is not where it stops': 7 men arrested from Freemoney gang in massive multiagency operation
Authorities say the gang, based in Houston's southside, is historically responsible for robberies, home invasions, and drive-by shootings.
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Landscaping worker hit by vehicle in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A landscaping worker was injured when he was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened on Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The road is closed heading east as deputies...
'Parent’s worst nightmare' | Jury begins deliberations in AJ Armstrong's murder retrial
HOUSTON — The fate of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. is in the hands of a Harris County jury after both sides made their closing arguments in the capital murder retrial on Monday. Armstrong was 16 when prosecutors said he shot and killed his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, while...
