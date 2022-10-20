STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Stoneham is on paid administrative leave, accused of misconduct in a Florida school district in 1992. Stoneham’s superintendent said that the middle school teacher faced serious misconduct allegations in a Florida school district in 1992. Stoneham and state officials investigated the allegations in 2017, according to the Stoneham superintendent, but they could not confirm the allegations. The teacher also passed criminal background checks and has a current teaching license from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

