Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whdh.com
Logan Clegg, man charged with Concord couple’s murders, to be moved to NH
CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old man arrested in Vermont and wanted in connection with the murders of Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid, will be moved to New Hampshire Tuesday, according to the NH Attorney General’s Office. Clegg was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge...
whdh.com
North Reading Police charge woman in connection with hit-and-run case involving child
NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading say a woman has turned herself in following a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child. On their website, the police department said a 39-year-old woman from Andover was charged nearly a week after a child was struck on Lakeside Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to officials, the 4-year-old was in a wagon being pulled by a parent around 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.
whdh.com
Officials to give update on Harmony Montgomery case
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - At 1 p.m. Monday, Manchester Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General will give an update on the suspected murder of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old who went missing in 2019, but wasn’t reported missing until 2021. For almost a year since then, detectives have searched...
whdh.com
FBI to search Concord River in Billerica for ‘specific evidence’ in ongoing investigation
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI plans searched the Concord River in Billerica for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation” Monday. The agency’s underwater search and evidence response team out of New York began searching the Concord River at 9 a.m. The FBI said they aren’t looking for human remains and there is no threat to public safety. One lane of the River Street Bridge was closed while officials conduct their search.
whdh.com
Identities of pilots killed in NH plane crash released
KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - The Keene Police Department, Fire Department and the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office are releasing the names of two people killed in a small plane crash in the city on Oct. 21. The two occupants were Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass. and Marvin David...
whdh.com
Stoneham teacher on leave, accused of misconduct in Florida school district
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Stoneham is on paid administrative leave, accused of misconduct in a Florida school district in 1992. Stoneham’s superintendent said that the middle school teacher faced serious misconduct allegations in a Florida school district in 1992. Stoneham and state officials investigated the allegations in 2017, according to the Stoneham superintendent, but they could not confirm the allegations. The teacher also passed criminal background checks and has a current teaching license from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
whdh.com
Plane crash in Keene, N.H. killed two passengers, officials confirm
KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were killed in a plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, officials said Saturday. At 7:00 p.m. Friday night, the plane crashed into a large garage and storage area attached to an apartment building. As the flames broke out, people inside the building evacuated. “Heard...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor shares updates on families dropped off at local hotel by state officials
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mayor of Methuen shared more details Saturday on the demographic and documentation information of the dozens of families who arrived without notice at a local hotel last week. Mayor Neil Perry said of the 55 families who showed up at the Days Inn Friday, Oct....
whdh.com
Methuen man arrested on multiple drug charges after Reading traffic stop
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Belmont
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was sent to the hospital Saturday after being hit by a car, police said. Belmont Police said they responded to multiple reports of a 20-year-old man being struck on Lewis Road around 11:20 a.m. According to Chief James MacIsaac, the man was found suffering serious injuries, and was hospitalized. There is no update on his condition.
whdh.com
3-alarm fire at Andover mansion displaces 3, house deemed ‘total loss’
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Rescue responded to and extinguished a 3-alarm fire in Andover Sunday, the fire chief confirmed. Chief Michael Mansfield said fire crews responded to a report of a fire at 15 Somerset Drive at 12:13 p.m. They found heavy smoke and fire, and struck the second alarm for assistance. By 12:40 p.m., they struck a third alarm, as the fire had spread to the attic and the roof was engulfed in flames.
whdh.com
Billerica ice rink closed until further notice as officials wait to repair carbon monoxide leak
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice rink in Billerica will stay closed as work continues to address carbon monoxide leak, officials said. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion had to be evacuated Friday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak. Billerica Fire said the leak was due to a problem with a pipe in the mechanical room, and because they are waiting to replace the pipe, it could not open noon Saturday as they had hoped.
Comments / 0