Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town’s water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years

KAAL-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota House 23A candidate Mary Hinnenkamp
This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Mary Hinnenkamp is the Democratic challenger in the race for Minnesota...
KAAL-TV
Highlights from Debate Night in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The midterm elections are just about two weeks away and Sunday night candidates from Minnesota’s top three races faced off in St. Paul. Our sister station KSTP hosted Debate Night in Minnesota where we heard from candidates from Minnesota’s Attorney General Race, Secretary of State, and the race for Governor.
KAAL-TV
Pretrial scheduled for nurse accused of forging patient’s checks
(ABC 6 News) – A nurse accused of financially exploiting a senior in her care is scheduled for a pretrial Nov. 28 in Fillmore County Court. Pamela Denise Poppenhagen of Saint Charles is accused of four counts of check forgery and four charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
KAAL-TV
Red Cross seeking blood donations
(ABC 6 News) – The American Red Cross is asking blood donors of all types to consider donating to help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead the upcoming holiday season. The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood. Type O is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because it is the most common blood type and because type O negative blood is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune deficient infants.
