Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town’s water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years

(ABC 6 News) – The American Red Cross is asking blood donors of all types to consider donating to help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead the upcoming holiday season. The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood. Type O is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because it is the most common blood type and because type O negative blood is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune deficient infants.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO