San Francisco saw big increase in vacant homes, new report shows

The number of vacant homes in San Francisco surged by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the pandemic-era exodus from The City.

A report released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s office found that San Francisco had more than 61,000 vacant homes in 2021, or about 15% of all housing units. That’s a huge increase over 2019 when there were about 40,000 vacant homes, and nearly triple the rate in 2013, when there were only 26,000 vacant homes.

The report, based on U.S. Census data, comes as San Francisco is poised to vote on Proposition M, the “ empty homes tax ,” which is designed to discourage people from owning second homes in The City or keeping them vacant as investment properties.

“In a city where the cost of housing is out of reach for most working people, and with thousands of homeless people living on our streets, it is immoral and inhumane to have tens of thousands of homes sitting empty,” said Supervisor Dean Preston, who introduced the vacant homes tax. “The dramatic increase in just two years shows the dire need for policy intervention to turn these empty units into places where people can live.”

However, the new data, like all U.S. Census vacant home information, comes with a big asterisk. Those 61,000 homes are not all gathering dust, sitting unused. That figure represents a snapshot in time: many of those homes are now occupied, and others have since become vacant. A large percentage of those homes are vacant for a good reason, whether they’re undergoing renovation or actively on the market. Relatively few of those 61,000 homes would likely be subject to the vacancy tax on the November ballot.

The vacant home type with the largest increase was the “for rent” category, growing from 7,000 homes in 2019 to 17,000 in 2021. This figure is illustrative of the pandemic-era exodus from The City, and the way in which housing vacancies can help improve affordability. With so many more apartments vacant and on the market, average rents dropped nearly 30 percent by mid-2021 as compared to pre-pandemic rates.

Nonetheless, San Francisco is a clear outlier when it comes to vacant homes. Its nearly 15% residential vacancy rate is considerably above the roughly 10% median among nine major cities sampled in the report. San Francisco also has the highest share of vacant homes in the “seasonal and recreational use” category — the pieds-à-terre that the November tax measure targets.

Another vacancy category that increased significantly in San Francisco was the mysteriously named “other,” which was broken down into subcategories for the first time. More than one third of this category, or about 7,000 units, were listed as under repair.

The share of empty units under repair is another way in which San Francisco is an outlier, according to housing activist Darrell Owens, who wrote an analysis of The City’s vacant homes data last month. “That would suggest it’s probably a permitting issue,” Owens said. “For some reason, it’s taking a long time to renovate properties in San Francisco.”

Proposition M would levy a tax on homes vacant for more than six months of the year, with the tax increasing based on the square footage of the property and the number of years it has been vacant. The tax excludes single-family homes and duplexes — a decision that has confounded some housing policy experts, since the vacancy taxes the policy is based upon, in Oakland and Vancouver, do not exempt single-family homes. Preston says that provision was included in order to avoid provoking opposition from the real estate industry.

Owens contends that the “popular appeal of the tax is that it’s aimed at the supposedly vacant high-rise buildings that people see,” rather than single family homes, which have a different cultural connotation.

The tax is estimated to impact approximately 4,000 units, according to a report from the city controller published in September and based on vacancy data from 2020. The report estimates that landlords of 175 units would lower the rents they were offering to avoid paying the tax, and another 80 would sell their properties to an owner-occupier. About 3,000 homeowners are estimated to pay the tax, generating about $15 million per year for affordable housing by 2026.

The new analyst’s report, however, suggests that those figures could change based on the new data and substantially higher vacancy rates for 2021.