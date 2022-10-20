Read full article on original website
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Beware the political carnival barkers of November
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/24/2022): Entering the ‘No Chumbolone Zone’ this week is Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com to discuss new data on how the pandemic impacted student achievement, the misconceptions about the ‘SAFE-T’ Act, and why Amendment 1 on the ballot in Illinois is bad for the state. Plus, Kasso has warning about carnival barkers and clowns in November. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wjol.com
Sun Times: Tunney Considering Run At Chicago Mayor
Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Retiring Alderman Tom Tunney is considering the idea of running for Mayor of Chicago. The Sun Times reports former City Council colleague Richard Mell is encouraging the North Side alderman of joining the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Mell has been letting everyone know that Tunney will announce his candidacy the day after the November 8th general election.
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Brookfield Zoo Whirl
It was a Safari. A Safari into the city. Not the just the city but the Hilton Chicago. And The Brookfield Zoo Whirl will never be the same. Melissa Canning, a member of the Chicago Zoological Society’s Women’s Board, and Michael Canning of the Society’s Board of Trustees co-chaired the evening, which attracted 450 attendees and raised $1.4 million.
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
Evanston townhall held on reparations program
EVANSTON, Ill. —The city of Evanston hosted a town hall Saturday to update residents on its reparations program. The townhall explained the framework of the reparations to residents. A panel of leaders talked about the example the program is setting across the country. But they say the important thing for residents to do […]
Lao Sze Chuan Opening New Locations in Willis Tower and Schaumburg
The company already has ten sites throughout Chicagoland
wjol.com
Nurses Union File Unfair Labor Practice Against Joliet Hospital
Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center formally named AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center/md. The Illinois Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Last Friday, October 21st, three nurses were escorted off the campus for complaining...
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
fox32chicago.com
Survivors recall doomed United Flight 553 as anniversary of Chicago crash draws near: 'Like a bomb exploded'
CHICAGO - Early December will mark the 50th anniversary of the crash of United Airlines Flight 553, which slammed into a residential neighborhood just south of Midway Airport. A survivor of one of Chicago's worst aviation disasters is reliving the nightmare. Forty-five people died, including the wife of a key...
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
wjol.com
The Writing Is On The Wall For Our Lady of Angels
Sister Jean Bessette of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet spoke to WJOL about the future of OLA. She says they know their financial picture is dire, but wants to give the Illinois Nurses Association an opportunity to come up with ideas to save OLA from closing. Nurses and aides at OLA voted to unionize in August and wanted to discuss with OLA how they can help keep the retirement and nursing home open.
New Ranking Claims One of America’s Safest Cities is Near Chicago
Well, this was a bit unexpected. There's a new ranking of the safest cities in America and one of the safest places is (allegedly) located near Chicago, Illinois. Let's explore and see if this is really true. The source of this interesting new ranking of 2022's Safest Cities in America...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website Hinge
A 37-year-old single mother of three became a victim of a romance scam after believing the man she met on a dating site. She lost $82,000 in the scam and was "consumed for months."
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
wjol.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
Evanston-based owners of Urbana nursing home threaten to close facility
The Evanston-based owners of a nursing home in Urbana that was purchased three years ago from Champaign County with an agreement to keep it running are threatening to close the 243-bed facility, the largest in the area.
