Sister Jean Bessette of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet spoke to WJOL about the future of OLA. She says they know their financial picture is dire, but wants to give the Illinois Nurses Association an opportunity to come up with ideas to save OLA from closing. Nurses and aides at OLA voted to unionize in August and wanted to discuss with OLA how they can help keep the retirement and nursing home open.

JOLIET, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO