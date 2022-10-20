Read full article on original website
One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. It was just after 1:00 am that Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.
Man Accused of Attack Inside Joliet Apartment
A 34-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly hitting another individual during an argument. It was at 3:04 pm that Joliet Police Officers were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center due to a possible battery victim receiving treatment. Officers learned that the adult male had been pushed to the ground and struck in the face several times following an argument in an apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street. Joliet Police learned that Archaye Raine may have been the perpetrator.
Joliet Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals
WJOL News has learned that a 22-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after an incident involving a dead dog inside his apartment. It was on Monday afternoon, at 2:52 pm, that Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of Clement Street for a reported disturbance involving a dog in an upstairs apartment. Officers learned that a dog had been overheard in extreme distress as well as a male screaming at the dog coming from the upstairs unit.
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
Nurses Union File Unfair Labor Practice Against Joliet Hospital
Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center formally named AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center/md. The Illinois Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Last Friday, October 21st, three nurses were escorted off the campus for complaining...
Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
An overhead view of the Will County Renewable Natural Gas Plant, located next to Prairie View Landfill. Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
Forest Preserve District schedules Veterans Memorial Trail ribbon cutting
Looking north from Bruce Road, this portion of Veterans Memorial Trail is part of a new 3.5-mile section that stretches from Hadley Valley preserve to 159th Street in Lockport. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a public ribbon cutting for the trail segment at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct.28, at the 167th Street pedestrian tunnel in Lockport. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
The Writing Is On The Wall For Our Lady of Angels
Sister Jean Bessette of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet spoke to WJOL about the future of OLA. She says they know their financial picture is dire, but wants to give the Illinois Nurses Association an opportunity to come up with ideas to save OLA from closing. Nurses and aides at OLA voted to unionize in August and wanted to discuss with OLA how they can help keep the retirement and nursing home open.
No Decision If and When Our Lady of Angels Will Close
The future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet remains in limbo. Last week, WJOL reported the nursing and retirement home was likely to close as early as January first of the new year. Sister Jean Bessette chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home confirmed that OLA may close but no timetable established.
Sun Times: Tunney Considering Run At Chicago Mayor
Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Retiring Alderman Tom Tunney is considering the idea of running for Mayor of Chicago. The Sun Times reports former City Council colleague Richard Mell is encouraging the North Side alderman of joining the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Mell has been letting everyone know that Tunney will announce his candidacy the day after the November 8th general election.
High School Football Playoffs
Fourteen teams from the Joliet area qualified for the IHSA High School Football Playoffs. Here are the game times for this weekend. WJOL will bring you all the scores Friday night with extended post game coverage following our live broadcast of Plainfield North vs. Rich Township. Class 8A. Conant at...
