Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
An overhead view of the Will County Renewable Natural Gas Plant, located next to Prairie View Landfill. Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle Sees Increase In COVID Cases
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) The Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. Testing identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for the virus. All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored. All cases are mild, presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms. No one has been hospitalization.
Illinois Surpasses 1 Million Mark for Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) The number of Illinois residents who have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines continues to climb. Health officials say one-point-one-million Illinoisans have received the shot since they were approved for use last month. The new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer added protection from the now-dominant strains of the Omicron variant.
