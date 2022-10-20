Read full article on original website
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in Lake County, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- `A waterfowl hunter found skeletal human remains while hunting Saturday morning in Lake County, Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the hunter was searching for a downed duck around 7 a.m. near Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marsh area. The hunter immediately called 911. Indiana Conserveation Officers and officers from the Griffith Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. The remains have been confirmed to be human. Indiana Conservation Officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the remains. According to a release from the Lake County Coroner's Office, "many skeletal remains were recovered" after hours of searching. "Based on my experience and the condition of the remains, it appears the decedent passed away 6 months or longer, and a lot of time has passed since the occurrence," said Coroner David J. Pastrick.The identity of the person has not been determined. On Monday a forensic pathologist is scheduled to examine the remains. Other specialists will also be contacted for a more extensive exam.
Illinois, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
We love our dogs. Sid & Sarge are great dogs. But I'll be honest...your dog isn't my favorite. I have to warm up to new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to make fun of me when they see I'm skittish around new dogs.
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
Record fish caught in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle Sees Increase In COVID Cases
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) The Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. Testing identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for the virus. All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored. All cases are mild, presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms. No one has been hospitalization.
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
Joliet Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals
WJOL News has learned that a 22-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after an incident involving a dead dog inside his apartment. It was on Monday afternoon, at 2:52 pm, that Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of Clement Street for a reported disturbance involving a dog in an upstairs apartment. Officers learned that a dog had been overheard in extreme distress as well as a male screaming at the dog coming from the upstairs unit.
Duck hunter finds human skeletal remains in northwest Indiana marsh, authorities say
The hunter was searching for a downed duck when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, according to officials.
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Forest Preserve District schedules Veterans Memorial Trail ribbon cutting
Looking north from Bruce Road, this portion of Veterans Memorial Trail is part of a new 3.5-mile section that stretches from Hadley Valley preserve to 159th Street in Lockport. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a public ribbon cutting for the trail segment at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct.28, at the 167th Street pedestrian tunnel in Lockport. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct....
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
