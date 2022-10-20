MARSHALL COUNTY — Seventeen people are being charged with welfare fraud, a Level 6 felony, following an investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, obtained information regarding inmates from various jails and prisons applying for unemployment while incarcerated. The investigations revealed several inmates had accomplices who were not incarcerated complete the online application and weekly vouchers to receive unemployment funds.

