Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
WNDU
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
95.3 MNC
Man charged with armed robbery of South Bend O’Reilly Auto Parts store
A man is accused of pulling a gun and robbing a worker at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West in South Bend. It happened Monday, Oct. 17, as the worker took the store’s deposit to her car for a trip to the bank. She said a...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Juveniles in stolen car try to evade police, crash into southeast Fort Wayne apartment building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police tried to stop a stolen car, but said it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area...
inkfreenews.com
Claypool Man Sentenced For Dealing Meth
WARSAW — A Claypool man has received a more than six-year sentence for dealing methamphetamine. Tyler Tanner Poyser, 24, 8140 S. Packerton Road, Claypool, was sentenced for dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, on Monday, Oct. 24, in Kosciusko Circuit Court. Three other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
95.3 MNC
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
95.3 MNC
Two parents arrested, drugs, guns, and cash found
State troopers have arrested two parents, including a South Bend man, after finding crystal meth, marijuana, two guns, around 37-hundred dollars in cash and several controlled substances and pills in a traffic stop. Twenty-eight-year-old Dashawn Powell Jr. of South Bend and 27-year-old Kenya Hamilton of Indianapolis were arrested on several...
WANE-TV
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
22 WSBT
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Kosciusko County crash
A woman is in the hospital after crashing her motorcycle into a utility pole Monday evening in Kosciusko County. Police say the 18-year-old from Warsaw was riding east on County Road 450 N shortly after 8 p.m. when her motorcycle left the road, hitting a utility pole. Officials say the...
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
abc57.com
MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Collision with Airborne Sheet of Drywall
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman was shaken up from a scary collision with an oncoming, airborne sheet of drywall. 57-year-old Lisa Ludlow was westbound on Route 6 near Union Mills at about 8 a.m. on Friday, according to La Porte County Police. Suddenly, a sheet of drywall flew out of a utility trailer pulled by an eastbound SUV.
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman, 33, arrested after alleged hit-and-run injury crash
A Goshen woman was arrested for a suspected hit-and-run. Police in Goshen were called around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to the 2200 block of West Wilden Avenue where they found a 40-year-old man was found to have a laceration to his head. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
WANE-TV
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
inkfreenews.com
Unemployment Fraud Uncovered, Arrests Made
MARSHALL COUNTY — Seventeen people are being charged with welfare fraud, a Level 6 felony, following an investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, obtained information regarding inmates from various jails and prisons applying for unemployment while incarcerated. The investigations revealed several inmates had accomplices who were not incarcerated complete the online application and weekly vouchers to receive unemployment funds.
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
abc57.com
Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
Comments / 0