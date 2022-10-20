Read full article on original website
The Larned Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75th anniversary last Thursday with the Chamber Community Banquet at the Knights of Columbus in Larned. Along with a meal, a program and an awards ceremony were presented where awards were given out for businesses of the year, volunteer of the year and leaders of the year.
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... On Thursday, Oct. 6, EagleMed LLC cut the red ribbon celebrating their new aircraft addition. EagleMed is a privately owned and operated air medical transport service. A subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings since August 2009, EagleMed has been in business for over...
I fully understand that drought covered a vast majority of Kansas, including Barton County and the surrounding area. But I figured it never hurts to inform farmers of this opportunity. Irrigated soybeans are always an option and sometimes certain areas get an extra rain or two during the growing season that might have made for an above average soybean crop.
Many Barton County residents use the courthouse in downtown Great Bend to conduct government business, from paying taxes to serving as jurors. It may have come as a shock to see a citizen carrying a firearm outside the courthouse earlier this month. But Barton County Director of Operations Matt Patzner said the courthouse has to follow the rules.
A mailer that arrived in Hays-area mailboxes this weekend has drawn the ire of 111th House challenger Ed Hammond. The mailer, paid for by Topeka-based PAC Kansas Family Voice, misnamed Hammond as "Tom." In a statement, Hammond said he the use of the name — the name of his deceased...
McPherson Public Schools has announced their 2022 teachers of the year.
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler that aired Oct. 19, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/24) At 2:39 a.m. utility problems were reported in the 1500 block of E. K-4 Highway in Claflin. At 6:35 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at E. US 56 Highway & E. Barton County Rd in Ellinwood. Controlled Burn. At 9:31 a.m....
Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield, Great Bend. Principal JoAnn Blevins and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Eisenhower Elementary School. 5. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 6. Eisenhower Elementary Walk Through. 7. Adjournment.
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
5:42 a.m. Monday UPDATE from the Ellis County Fire Department. At approximately 3:20 pm Sunday, the Ellis County Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for a large grass fire approaching Ellis County from Ness County. Shortly after arriving on scene, fire crews identified the fire had already entered Ellis County. Many of the fire companies in Ellis County were already responding to three other fire calls for service. As fire crews arrived on scene in southwest Ellis County, crews were met with 60+ MPH winds and low visibility due to smoke and dust. The location of the fire was in a remote area where the fire was difficult to access as it is open range with very limited county roads.
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
VICTORIA — This month, Victoria residents heard updates from the Victoria Community Coalition as they continue in their effort to repurpose the former St. John’s Rest Home. Coalition chair and building owner Jeff Pfeifer opened the meeting by highlighting progress already been made to bring the beloved building...
Mason Roach, age 28
Mason David Roach, 28, passed away October 19, 2022, in rural Russell county, Kan. He was born February 9, 1994, to Rick Rathbun and Lisa Roach. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mason was a batchman for Concrete Services. He was a Lego fanatic, enjoyed playing his music loud and strumming his guitar. He loved spending time with his family but especially fond of spending time with his precious daughter, Emberlynn.
Reno County Sheriff issues statement on Constitutional Amendment
Have you heard of the “Kansas Constitutional Amendment 2, County Sheriff Election and Recall Amendment (2022)?. If you vote “YES” on Kansas Amendment 2, it would allow the voting citizens of their respected counties to preserve the right to vote for the office of Sheriff. This would also allow the voting citizens to involuntarily remove a Sheriff from office only pursuant to either a recall election, or an ouster proceeding initiated by the Attorney General.
Midnight Ranch opens north of Hays as new events venue
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Agriculture and TMI
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 20, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought with exceptional drought creeping into southern Stafford County. There are only small slivers in three counties not at least abnormally dry. Exceptional drought, it doesn’t get any worse, covers about one-third of the state with extreme drought another third. The six to ten-day outlook (October 25 to 29) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 27 to November 2) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The outlook is pretty grim until the first of next year.
GBHS joins Halloween mix with two upcoming activities
Each year, Great Bend High School Kayettes complete multiple service projects at the local, state, and international levels. On Oct. 27, the gals will knock out the international project by Trick-or-Treating for Hope. Kayettes raised $1,800 for UNICEF with the project last October, but sponsor Holly Johnson said this year's beneficiary of donations is Hope Worldwide.
