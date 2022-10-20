The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 20, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought with exceptional drought creeping into southern Stafford County. There are only small slivers in three counties not at least abnormally dry. Exceptional drought, it doesn’t get any worse, covers about one-third of the state with extreme drought another third. The six to ten-day outlook (October 25 to 29) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 27 to November 2) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The outlook is pretty grim until the first of next year.

STAFFORD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO