WLOX
Construction work for Highway 49 railroad underway
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers are experiencing traffic back ups and challenges trying to get around the construction work in Gulfport. Orange cones and detour signs were up Monday routing drivers away from the work on Highway 49 between Interstate 10 and Creosote Road. “They’re going to remove the tracks...
WLOX
REMINDER: Hwy 49 construction is now underway
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Sunday night, two-week construction to replace the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road is officially underway. The construction is to replace deteriorating crossing panels, which would in place make the crossing smoother and safer for drivers. This is expected to take at least two weeks; Kansas City Southern anticipates the project will end on November 5.
Construction for Love’s Travel Stop in Lucedale slated for November
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction for a new truck stop in Lucedale is slated to begin next month. The development at 2127 Hopper Road, right off of the S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 intersection, is scheduled to begin in early November, weather permitting, according to a Love’s Travel Stop spokesperson. The company did not specify […]
WLOX
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight
It’s been very warm and muggy this morning. A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms in the early afternoon. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain today. Highs will be in the low 80s. After the front passes, we’ll notice a drop in the humidity. It will turn much cooler and drier this evening.
WLOX
Jackson County Fair closes gates for final time this year, ends with nice crowds
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Fair closed its gates Sunday for the final time in 2022, but not before near-record crowds came through the gates at the fairgrounds. And, for many, it has become a generational, can’t-miss experience. Of course, the fair has plenty of rides -...
WLOX
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan speak out on deadly Gulfport shooting investigation, call for chief’s termination
Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination. Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby business and were preparing to release the video to give the public a clearer picture of what happened. Updated: 4...
WLOX
Happening Sunday: Highway 49 railroad crossing closure
Port of Gulfport urging drivers to make adjustments ahead of railroad construction project. Kansas City Southern begins a two-week construction project next week, replacing the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road. Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday. Updated: Oct....
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
WLOX
Biloxi Junior High students take a schooner field trip to learn about seafood industry history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of Biloxi Junior High eighth graders started class aboard the Glenn L. Swetman on Monday. The students learned about schooners and the history they have in Biloxi. Natalie Carter was one of the students visiting the boat. She said learning about the boat in school is a lot different than being on it.
18-wheeler crash on Bayway catches SUV on fire, leaking fuel: Mobile Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened on the Bayway going westbound near the intersection of I-10 and Battleship Parkway. An SUV is on fire and MFRD crews are working to put it out. The […]
wxxv25.com
Two dead in early morning house fire in George County
Two people died in an early morning house fire in the Barton community of George County. A call came in about 6 a.m. Friday morning about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive. Units from Basin, Central and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Movella and Agricola Volunteer...
WLOX
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest. The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements.
WLOX
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, representatives from a number of national civil rights organizations gathered in front of the Gulfport Police Department to speak out about the officer involved shooting that left 15-year-old Jaheim McMillian dead. The advocates holding Monday’s news conference say they have video from a nearby...
WLOX
Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
WLOX
Healthcare workers sell shirts to raise funds for coworker with cancer
Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination. Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby business and were preparing to release the video to give the public a clearer picture of what happened. Updated: 8...
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
theadvocate.com
Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
