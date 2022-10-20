ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

WLOX

Construction work for Highway 49 railroad underway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers are experiencing traffic back ups and challenges trying to get around the construction work in Gulfport. Orange cones and detour signs were up Monday routing drivers away from the work on Highway 49 between Interstate 10 and Creosote Road. “They’re going to remove the tracks...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

REMINDER: Hwy 49 construction is now underway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Sunday night, two-week construction to replace the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road is officially underway. The construction is to replace deteriorating crossing panels, which would in place make the crossing smoother and safer for drivers. This is expected to take at least two weeks; Kansas City Southern anticipates the project will end on November 5.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight

It’s been very warm and muggy this morning. A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms in the early afternoon. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain today. Highs will be in the low 80s. After the front passes, we’ll notice a drop in the humidity. It will turn much cooler and drier this evening.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Happening Sunday: Highway 49 railroad crossing closure

Port of Gulfport urging drivers to make adjustments ahead of railroad construction project. Kansas City Southern begins a two-week construction project next week, replacing the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road. Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday. Updated: Oct....
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Two dead in early morning house fire in George County

Two people died in an early morning house fire in the Barton community of George County. A call came in about 6 a.m. Friday morning about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive. Units from Basin, Central and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Movella and Agricola Volunteer...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Healthcare workers sell shirts to raise funds for coworker with cancer

Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination. Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby business and were preparing to release the video to give the public a clearer picture of what happened. Updated: 8...
GULFPORT, MS
theadvocate.com

Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

