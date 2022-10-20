Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Fetterman to use closed captioning device during Pa. Senate debate
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democrat John Fetterman's health following a stroke has become a campaign issue. On Tuesday night, Fetterman will be using a closed captioning device during a debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to read the questions he's asked.Doctors say this is a common symptom following a stroke, having difficulty processing spoken words, but it doesn't mean there's a problem understanding what's being said.The closed captioning technology that Fetterman will be using during the debate Tuesday was tested at a campaign stop over the weekend. The system turns spoken words into writing so Fetterman can read what's being said."It's very...
Comments / 0