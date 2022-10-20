Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968. “Every class is special, but this class is special numerically because it is our 300th basic training class,” said Executive Director Darin Beck. Beck, who has served as executive director since June of 2018, shared a little bit of KLETC history with the graduates. “In 1968 the legislature created KLETC by statute. They recognized that there was a need to formalize training in the state, and the first basic training class was held Feb. 26, 1968, to March 15, 1968.”

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO