KWU men 3rd, women 11th at NAIA Mid-States Classic
WINFIELD – Kansas Wesleyan men's cross country were the top placing team from the Kansas Conference with a third place finish at the NAIA Mid-States Classic hosted by Southwestern at the Winfield Veterans Home on Saturday. The Coyote women posted an 11th place finish at the event. The Coyote...
McPherson officer among latest to graduate from KLETC
Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968. “Every class is special, but this class is special numerically because it is our 300th basic training class,” said Executive Director Darin Beck. Beck, who has served as executive director since June of 2018, shared a little bit of KLETC history with the graduates. “In 1968 the legislature created KLETC by statute. They recognized that there was a need to formalize training in the state, and the first basic training class was held Feb. 26, 1968, to March 15, 1968.”
Marion project one of 14 to receive Cost Share funding
WICHITA – Governor Laura Kelly joined the Kansas Department of Transportation Friday to announce that more than $11 million will be awarded to 14 transportation construction projects as part of the Fall 2022 Cost Share Program. With these grants, more than $114 million in state funding has been invested...
Police K9 found Kan. armed robbery suspect hiding in garage rafters
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest. Just after 6pm Monday, police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic in Wichita, according to a media release. Officers learned that 31-year-old Joseph Rest-Isaac just robbed the DD Smoke...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
