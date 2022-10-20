Read full article on original website
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting
On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
Berkshire County, Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts
Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.
This Halloween Attraction Is Just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
It’s Happening This Friday And Should Be A Lot Of Fun!
It is Finally back, and so many kids & parents alike are looking forward to celebrating along with the Halloween parade. WUPE & Live 95.9 will be there once again with the Cantarella dance studio dancers so look forward to some awesome Halloween tunes and great dancing!. I am also...
Stunning Berkshire Estate: Amazing Views, Massive Pool, Hot Tub, B-Ball Court, 120 Acres
The short-term rental market in Berkshire County, Massachusetts is hot, hot, hot. Despite cold temperatures on the horizon, visitors from around the globe continue to flock to our corner of the state the experience all the natural beauty we have to offer. Whether or not short-term renters are seeking a...
Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk. And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon...
So What Happened In Court Yesterday For Ezra MIller, Over Charges Filed In Stamford VT?
Ezra Miller, who plays the lead role as the Flash, in the Warner Brothers Movie, and also was great in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore & The Crimes Of Grindelwald appeared Monday with his lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Ten Massachusetts Cities & Towns with The Best, Worst Drivers in The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
By Popular Demand, This Spooktacular Event Is Back!
So, all month we've been talking about awesome Halloween events for the entire family. Like parades, trick or treating, and haunted houses. Which obviously there's nothing wrong with that all. However, a lot of people have been asking, where are the adult Halloween parties at?. I could name a whole...
Seriously? Did This Western Massachusetts Town Just Make Bird Feeders Illegal?
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful areas in the country. Residents and visitors enjoy all the culture and beauty the county has to offer and most share a love of the great outdoors. If you live in this special part of Massachusetts, one of its...
Nice Job, Massachusetts! We Top The List Of Most Energy-Efficient States
These days almost everyone is doing their part to save energy and hopefully by doing so, save money. Well, guess what, Berkshire County? So many of us here in the Bay State are doing so well at saving energy that Massachusetts is ranked #1 in a new study!. The awesome...
Get Your Vote In For Berkshires Veronica Bosley In The Face Of Horror Contest
I have known Veronica for years, and if you have ever been around North Adams or Williamstown college you have probably run across her, maybe at the weekend market they have, or at Mt. Williams. Veronica Bosley has taken her talents to a new height and has now beaten out...
The Fall Season Has Completely Consumed Pittsfield High School
The Fall season has everything in the Berkshires looking its most picturesque! The colors of this season are showing up everywhere like as if they are straight out of a Bob Ross painting. But have you had the chance to look at what is happening at Pittsfield High School? It looks surreal!
WUPE
Popular Baby Names From 100 Years Ago Are Coming Back In A Big Way
I'm sure that you're probably familiar with this expression, Berkshire County: "What was once old, can become new again." And that is certainly true with baby names. Sure, some names will always be popular and never go out of style. Names like John, James, or William for boys and Barbara, Jennifer, or Susan for girls.
Will The Mall Be Used For Growing Marijauna? There’s A Meeting Tonight In Lanesborough
Tonight is the night and it could be a very interesting evening for folks in Lanesborough and the surrounding area. There were so many ideas popping up from the Berkshires of what should be done in making the Berkshire Mall an asset to the community instead of staying sealed up and not being used for anything.
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?
All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
Pittsfield Residents: Here Is A Guide To Cast Your Absentee Ballot
Election Day is on November 8th and it's time to exercise your civic duty at local polling places throughout the Berkshires. But sometimes we don't have the time to head out and perform this important task at hand on that particular Tuesday. The alternative; absentee balloting and early voting is offered throughout our areas where you can program the time to vote coinciding with your busy schedule.
