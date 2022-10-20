ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting

On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
It’s Happening This Friday And Should Be A Lot Of Fun!

It is Finally back, and so many kids & parents alike are looking forward to celebrating along with the Halloween parade. WUPE & Live 95.9 will be there once again with the Cantarella dance studio dancers so look forward to some awesome Halloween tunes and great dancing!. I am also...
By Popular Demand, This Spooktacular Event Is Back!

So, all month we've been talking about awesome Halloween events for the entire family. Like parades, trick or treating, and haunted houses. Which obviously there's nothing wrong with that all. However, a lot of people have been asking, where are the adult Halloween parties at?. I could name a whole...
Popular Baby Names From 100 Years Ago Are Coming Back In A Big Way

I'm sure that you're probably familiar with this expression, Berkshire County: "What was once old, can become new again." And that is certainly true with baby names. Sure, some names will always be popular and never go out of style. Names like John, James, or William for boys and Barbara, Jennifer, or Susan for girls.
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?

All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
Pittsfield Residents: Here Is A Guide To Cast Your Absentee Ballot

Election Day is on November 8th and it's time to exercise your civic duty at local polling places throughout the Berkshires. But sometimes we don't have the time to head out and perform this important task at hand on that particular Tuesday. The alternative; absentee balloting and early voting is offered throughout our areas where you can program the time to vote coinciding with your busy schedule.
