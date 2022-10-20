Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NECN
Suspect Being Brought to NH to Face Murder Charges in Couple's April Killing
The man arrested last week in the killings of a New Hampshire couple is being taken to the state from Vermont Tuesday, prosecutors said. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested on separate charges at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, last week. Authorities said he was set to fly to Germany days later; he was later charged in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
NECN
Authorities Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
NECN
Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged With Murdering Her
The father of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was on Monday arrested on charges including second-degree murder, authorities said. Adam Montgomery was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on four charges, police said. He's accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020.
A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death.
Tyler Pollender-Savery is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert in Ludlow. The trial is expected to run through the week in Windsor County Superior criminal court. Read the story on VTDigger here: A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death..
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
WCAX
Candidate for Franklin County Sheriff pleads not guilty to jailhouse assault
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The only person on the ballot next month to become Franklin County’s next sheriff pleaded not guilty in court Monday to an alleged jailhouse assault earlier this summer. John Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody in August. He...
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating embezzlement report from Townshend Elementary School
TOWNSHEND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report that a member of the Parent Teacher Association at Townshend Elementary School embezzled money from the school. According to the school's PTA Facebook group, the former treasurer of the club had been stealing the funds for the past two...
WCAX
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
nbcboston.com
Candidate for Vermont Sheriff's Office Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge
After a lengthy investigation, then a review by outside officials, a candidate to lead the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was formally charged Monday with simple assault — a charge to which he pleaded not guilty. John Grismore already lost his job as a deputy in the office. The...
Burlington Residents Can Earn $1,000 for Sharing Their Home
The Burlington City Council has approved spending $30,000 on incentives for people who rent out rooms in their homes. It’s the council’s latest attempt to chip away at the city’s acute housing crisis. On Monday, the council passed a resolution that directs the city’s Housing Trust Fund...
New Hampshire man dies after fall at NC's Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — A New Hampshire man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, officials said. A missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Sunday for a man who was last seen at an overlook at the park about 110 miles (177.03 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said in a news release. After a search, crews found a man dead at the base of a cliff and recovered his body, officials said.
NECN
Mass. Man Dies While Hiking in White Mountains
A Massachusetts man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified by emergency beacon around 11:45 a.m. Saturday of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trial in Lincoln, an area where there is no cell phone service.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
WMUR.com
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Tesla Plans to Open Its First Vermont Dealership in South Burlington
Electric car manufacturer Tesla hopes to open its first Vermont dealership in a former grocery store in South Burlington. But zoning for the former Hannaford property, which has been vacant for four years, does not allow auto sales, a designation reserved for properties with frontage directly on the busy Shelburne Road corridor.
WMUR.com
Woman seriously hurt in ATV mishap in Stratford
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is recovering from serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle mishap in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 44-year-old hit a bump on the trail, which caused her to lose control and jump off her ATV Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the...
NECN
2 Men Dead in Fatal NH Plane Crash IDed as NTSB Releases New Details
The two men who died when their small plane crashed into a residential building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday have been identified. The Keene Police Department identified them Monday as Lawrence Marchiony, a 41-year-old from Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, a 60-year-old from Townshend, Vermont. Police said Monday...
John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign
The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
Comments / 0