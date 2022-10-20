ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

NECN

Suspect Being Brought to NH to Face Murder Charges in Couple's April Killing

The man arrested last week in the killings of a New Hampshire couple is being taken to the state from Vermont Tuesday, prosecutors said. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested on separate charges at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, last week. Authorities said he was set to fly to Germany days later; he was later charged in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Authorities Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
NECN

Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged With Murdering Her

The father of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was on Monday arrested on charges including second-degree murder, authorities said. Adam Montgomery was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on four charges, police said. He's accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020.
MANCHESTER, NH
VTDigger

A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death.

Tyler Pollender-Savery is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert in Ludlow. The trial is expected to run through the week in Windsor County Superior criminal court. Read the story on VTDigger here: A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death..
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
BARRE, VT
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire man dies after fall at NC's Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — A New Hampshire man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, officials said. A missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Sunday for a man who was last seen at an overlook at the park about 110 miles (177.03 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said in a news release. After a search, crews found a man dead at the base of a cliff and recovered his body, officials said.
LINVILLE, NC
NECN

Mass. Man Dies While Hiking in White Mountains

A Massachusetts man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified by emergency beacon around 11:45 a.m. Saturday of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trial in Lincoln, an area where there is no cell phone service.
LINCOLN, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI

On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
COLCHESTER, VT
WMUR.com

Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Woman seriously hurt in ATV mishap in Stratford

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is recovering from serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle mishap in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 44-year-old hit a bump on the trail, which caused her to lose control and jump off her ATV Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

2 Men Dead in Fatal NH Plane Crash IDed as NTSB Releases New Details

The two men who died when their small plane crashed into a residential building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday have been identified. The Keene Police Department identified them Monday as Lawrence Marchiony, a 41-year-old from Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, a 60-year-old from Townshend, Vermont. Police said Monday...
KEENE, NH
VTDigger

John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign

The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT

