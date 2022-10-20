ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
positivelyosceola.com

D-SNAP third phase opens today in Osceola County for residents affected by Hurricane Ian

The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, opens today, Monday, Oct. 24 for Osceola residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), according to the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy