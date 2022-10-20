Read full article on original website
Related
positivelyosceola.com
D-SNAP third phase opens today in Osceola County for residents affected by Hurricane Ian
The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, opens today, Monday, Oct. 24 for Osceola residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), according to the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).
positivelyosceola.com
Early voting begins Monday in Osceola County: Here’s what you need to know!
Early voting begins on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Osceola County, and will take place from 9am-7pm through November 6, 2022. During Early Voting, voters may visit any of Osceola County’s nine early voting locations to cast their vote. Each voter must bring a photo and signature identification. Here...
positivelyosceola.com
Driver crashes car, hospitalized after being shot in head in BVL, officials say
A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head Sunday night in a parking lot near the corner of Simpson Rd and Buenaventura Blvd. According to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office. It appears that the man crashed into a number of parked vehicles after being shot, the...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Looks to Clinch District Title, Harmony Tries to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
A district championship will be on the line Friday night when the upstart Tohopekaliga Tigers (6-2, 2-0) travel to Osceola to face the Kowboys (5-3, 2-0). At stake is the Suburban 4, District 10 title and the automatic bid in the FHSAA regional playoffs that start Nov. 11. Tohopekaliga features...
Comments / 0