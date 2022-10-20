ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Really?
5d ago

NJ teachers convention should be held during the summer. If a teacher wants to go let them go then. 90% only go on vacation do not go to any conventions. Every state laughs like Florida because they increase their rates for hotels and make a killing. It’s called “Jersey Week” Vacation Week.

