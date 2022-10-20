Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets reveal tremendous Patrik Laine update that will excite Johnny Gaudreau
The Columbus Blue Jackets entered the 2022-23 NHL season with high hopes, considering they just won the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes in the offseason. However, they did not exactly have a memorable start to the campaign, particularly because Patrik Laine suffered an upper-body injury (elbow) right in the very first game of the Blue Jackets this […] The post Blue Jackets reveal tremendous Patrik Laine update that will excite Johnny Gaudreau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich gets brutal injury update after recent absences
St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich has missed each of the team’s last three games after picking up an injury in the season-opener against the Blue Jackets. With a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers looming on Wednesday night, the Blues announced that Buchnevich had been placed on injured reserve, meaning the team likely doesn’t expect him to be ready to suit up again any time soon.
‘It ticks me off’: Avalanche speak about brutal drop of success in key area that helped them win Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche are not exactly off to a hot start to their Stanley Cup title defense in the 2022-23 NHL season, as they are just 3-2-1 through six games. They could have been brandishing a much better record if it weren’t for their bumbling penalty kill. A few Avalanche players have expressed their frustration […] The post ‘It ticks me off’: Avalanche speak about brutal drop of success in key area that helped them win Stanley Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
