Tree planted at Fairview/Jewell Elementary in memory of Diana Gunnels
Friends, family, and CCISD staff members gathered to remember and honor Diana Gunnels. Gunnels worked for almost 30 years with the Copperas Cove Independent School District as a paraprofessional before succumbing to cancer and passing May 28, 2022. On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., a dedication and memorial were held at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School which they held near the burr oak tree planted in her honor.
Copperas Cove Fire Department holds open house
Fires can happen anywhere and at any time, so it’s important to be prepared. To help local citizens be better prepared in case of a fire, the Copperas Cove Fire Department held an open house Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There, they taught about fire safety and educated attendees about fires and fire safety. Families could pick up age-appropriate learning material and there were also fun goodies that were handed out to the children. The open house included fun activities such as their fire safety house, meeting Fire Pup, touring the fire station and checking out some of their vehicles, checking out the firefighter’s gear and even trying on real firefighter gear, trying out the Keiser Sled, and even helping firefighters operate a fire hose.
Cadence Church in Copperas Cove Hosting Women’s Conference Oct. 28-29
Keynote Speaker Angela Aja, breakout sessions on variety of topics. Cadence Church is hosting its second annual women’s conference, TogetHER Soar, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. Cadence Church is located next to Dollar Tree, at 815 E. Business 190 in Copperas Cove. The conference is free...
