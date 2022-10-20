Fires can happen anywhere and at any time, so it’s important to be prepared. To help local citizens be better prepared in case of a fire, the Copperas Cove Fire Department held an open house Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There, they taught about fire safety and educated attendees about fires and fire safety. Families could pick up age-appropriate learning material and there were also fun goodies that were handed out to the children. The open house included fun activities such as their fire safety house, meeting Fire Pup, touring the fire station and checking out some of their vehicles, checking out the firefighter’s gear and even trying on real firefighter gear, trying out the Keiser Sled, and even helping firefighters operate a fire hose.

