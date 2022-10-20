ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

sheltonherald.com

Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund

SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
SHELTON, CT
zip06.com

Annual Veterans Day Project Helps Those Who Served

Volunteers will show their appreciation and support for local veterans as part of this year’s Veterans Day Project leaf clean-up effort on Saturday, Nov. 12. Paulette DeMaio organized the annual event in 2014 as a way to do something tangible for town residents who had served in the military. With help from American Legion Post 76 and First Selectman Michael Freda, what started out as a small effort has grown into a town-wide event drawing volunteers of all ages.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Branford WWII Monument to be Dedicated Nov. 5

The public is invited to attend the dedication of Branford’s new World War II Memorial Monument at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the monument location in Veterans Memorial Park, 120 Brushy Plain Road. The dedication ceremony will be hosted by the Town of Branford, Veterans of Foreign...
BRANFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Mum-a-Thon sees over 200 participants Sunday

BRISTOL – More than 230 people participated in Bristol’s Mum-a-Thon Sunday, including the 8k road race and popular ‘Monster Mile.’. The top male and female finishers were Will Sanders of Marlborough and Melissa Stellato of South Windsor, clocking in at 26:04 and 30:47, respectively. “This is my...
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Dive Teams Train with New Technology

Dive teams for the Guilford Fire Department (GFD) and the Police Department (GPD) have begun training with a new device that will allow emergency personnel to more quickly locate missing people and objects underwater, potentially saving lives. The new device, called Aqua Eye, is a camera system that allows rescuers to rapidly and clearly search underwater drastically reducing response times and the risk to personnel.
GUILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven Starbucks plans Sawmill drive-thru expansion

WEST HAVEN — A developer intends to create a Starbucks with a drive-thru on Sawmill Road at the site of a former restaurant. A public hearing on an application to build a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-thru and outdoor patio at 340 Sawmill Road, former site of Stewart's All American Grill and a Friendly's before that, is scheduled during Tuesday's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

SEYMOUR, CT
SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools

2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia’s hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O’Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia. This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor:
ANSONIA, CT

