Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
sheltonherald.com
Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund
SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
zip06.com
Annual Veterans Day Project Helps Those Who Served
Volunteers will show their appreciation and support for local veterans as part of this year’s Veterans Day Project leaf clean-up effort on Saturday, Nov. 12. Paulette DeMaio organized the annual event in 2014 as a way to do something tangible for town residents who had served in the military. With help from American Legion Post 76 and First Selectman Michael Freda, what started out as a small effort has grown into a town-wide event drawing volunteers of all ages.
New Britain Herald
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
Nominate Your Favorite Charity for Stew Leonard’s Turkey Brigade 2022
How exciting, it's back! Our friends at Stew Leonard's are holding their 43rd annual Turkey Brigade, where they donate around 2,500 turkeys to local charities. We have been lucky enough to participate the last few years with the help of you, our listeners. Just like in years past, you will...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
zip06.com
Branford WWII Monument to be Dedicated Nov. 5
The public is invited to attend the dedication of Branford’s new World War II Memorial Monument at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the monument location in Veterans Memorial Park, 120 Brushy Plain Road. The dedication ceremony will be hosted by the Town of Branford, Veterans of Foreign...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
sheltonherald.com
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
Bristol Press
Mayor Jeff Caggiano offers his congratulations to the city's newest Eagle Scout
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano has offered his congratulations to the city’s newest Eagle Scout, Kurt Miskell, who helped renovate Zion Lutheran Church’s soup kitchen for his Eagle Scout project. Caggiano praised Miskell for his efforts on the Mayor’s Office Facebook page. “The honor, duty and...
Bristol Press
Mum-a-Thon sees over 200 participants Sunday
BRISTOL – More than 230 people participated in Bristol’s Mum-a-Thon Sunday, including the 8k road race and popular ‘Monster Mile.’. The top male and female finishers were Will Sanders of Marlborough and Melissa Stellato of South Windsor, clocking in at 26:04 and 30:47, respectively. “This is my...
zip06.com
Dive Teams Train with New Technology
Dive teams for the Guilford Fire Department (GFD) and the Police Department (GPD) have begun training with a new device that will allow emergency personnel to more quickly locate missing people and objects underwater, potentially saving lives. The new device, called Aqua Eye, is a camera system that allows rescuers to rapidly and clearly search underwater drastically reducing response times and the risk to personnel.
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven Starbucks plans Sawmill drive-thru expansion
WEST HAVEN — A developer intends to create a Starbucks with a drive-thru on Sawmill Road at the site of a former restaurant. A public hearing on an application to build a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-thru and outdoor patio at 340 Sawmill Road, former site of Stewart's All American Grill and a Friendly's before that, is scheduled during Tuesday's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools
2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia's hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O'Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia.
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended
Can CT's affordable housing shortage be resolved without what one critic has called the “sledgehammer” of 8-30g?
