Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Candidate Questionnaire: Joshua Bradley, Raleigh City Council At-Large
Party affiliation: North Carolina Green Party & Socialist Party USA. Campaign website: https://bradleyforraleighworkers.com/. Occupation & employer: Accounting Manager, Summit Hospitality Group. Years lived in Raleigh: 30. 1. Given the direction of the Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you...
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary-Ann Baldwin, Raleigh Mayor
Occupation & employer: VP, Advancement at First Tee Golf. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Raleigh is on the right track. We are consistently ranked as one of the...
Candidate Questionnaire: Terrance "Truth" Ruth, Raleigh Mayor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Terrance “Truth” Ruth. Occupation & employer: Professor at NC State University. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Trust in government...
Candidate Questionnaire: Jonathan Melton, Raleigh City Council, At-Large
Occupation & employer: Lawyer, Gailor Hunt Davis Taylor & Gibbs, PLLC. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Yes, like most rapidly growing cities, we have our challenges but also...
15 Minutes: DaQuanta Copeland, 42, Raleigh Mayoral Candidate
Being a longtime advocate of 25-plus years here in Raleigh, there’s just a great need. As a community advocate … I’ve worked with families who were sleeping in cars and business owners who were just trying to connect with the community. Also, I’m vice chair of the Health and Human Services Board of Wake County.
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff
Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
Candidate Questionnaire: Donald Mial, Wake County Commissioners, District 1
1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. a. Growth and Sustainability– Transit, implementing transit plan, more bus rapid transit, rail system, preservation of green space, ensuring water supply, supporting smart growth. b....
Candidate Questionnaire: Chris Heagarty, Wake School Board, District 7
Occupation & employer: Executive Director, City of Oaks Foundation. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Jenna Wadsworth, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Party affiliation: Democratic (Please note this is a nonpartisan race) Occupation & employer: Vice-Chair, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Small business owner / Consultant. Hobby farmer. 1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please...
Candidate Questionnaire: Alyson Grine, NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1
Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham Counties), employed by the state of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a superior court judge?
"Why?" Because He Had a Gun.
Tragedy strikes and everyone asks the same question: Why?. Why, after Knightdale High School was dismissed Thursday afternoon and students were bused back to their respective suburban homes, did 15-year-old Austin Thompson, a baby-faced sophomore, allegedly shoot and kill his own brother in his home in Hedingham before walking outside to slaughter four neighbors?
2022 Endorsements: Orange County
An Orange County native with over two decades of experience in public office, state senator Valerie Foushee has vowed that she will work to enhance equity in education, reform the criminal justice system, expand healthcare access, and combat environmental racism if elected to the U.S. House. Based on her record...
Candidate Questionnaire: Monika Johnson-Hostler, Wake School Board, District 2
Name as it appears on the ballot: Monika Johnson Hostler. Occupation & employer: NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Jamaica Gilmer's Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni
"There's a saying that you probably remember that says, the West End took care of the West End. And that's the true saying." That's a quote from Donna Mack, 72, on display alongside her portrait in the permanent new exhibition "Elders of the West End" at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park. Mack's portrait looms on the hallway walls, alongside several dozen other portraits and subject quotes—a moving, artfully displayed oral history. The elders photographed range in age from 60 to 94; Mayor Elaine O'Neal, photographed with her sisters, is on the younger end.
Updated: "The Nightmare of Every Community Has Come to Raleigh"
The News & Observer reports on the five victims of yesterday's shooting:. Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Jesús Torres, 29. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting, but was on his way to work, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. He was not in uniform or in his patrol car when he was shot, she said.
Candidate Questionnaire: Lindsay Mahaffey, Wake School Board, District 8
Name as it appears on the ballot: Lindsay Mahaffey. Occupation & employer: Teacher - SAHM/School Board Member. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Op-Ed: Here's Why We're Not Celebrating Google's Continued Hiring in Durham
Across the country Google has announced hiring freezes and engaged in “shadow firings,” giving workers an impossible window to transfer jobs or be laid off. Yet, these practices haven’t extended to Durham, where Google is still looking to fill hundreds of job postings. While this may seem like a promising development, as Google workers, we have some concerns.
Police Report Released on Hedingham Mass Shooting
The Raleigh Police Department today released its five-day report on the mass shooting that devastated the Hedingham neighborhood last week, shedding some more light on events of October 13. The suspected shooter, who has been identified by news outlets as Austin Thompson, a sophomore at Knightdale High School, is currently...
North Carolina Cideries Are Seeing a Gentle New Craft Cider Renaissance
Right outside of Danville, Virginia, there’s an orchard where Kether Smith’s grandfather used to spend his days picking apples. Now, Smith and her team at Botanist & Barrel Cidery and Winery in Cedar Grove, North Carolina, grow much of their own produce, while also buying apples from that same orchard.
