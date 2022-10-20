Read full article on original website
Brush fires cause visibility issues, temporarily shuts down I-70
BOONE COUNTY — I-70 is closed in both directions between Rocheport (MM 115) and Boonville (MM 101) due to smoke from nearby brush fires causing severe visibility issues. According to a Facebook post from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Westbound traffic will exit the 117 mile marker onto Route J, northbound to US 40 , westbound to US 240, westbound to Route P in New Franklin and then southbound US 40 through Boonville back down to I-70. Eastbound traffic will exit at the 106 mile marker onto US 87 northbound through Boonville to Route P to US 240 to US 40 to I70.
"It's devastated," 23 buildings in Wooldridge destroyed by wildfire
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Still, the...
Wooldridge fire burns 3,000-5,000 acres, 23 structures destroyed or damaged
WOOLDRIDGE — The natural cover fire in Wooldridge burned an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 acres of land Saturday. According to the Cooper County Fire Protection District, 23 structures were also either destroyed or heavily damaged by the fire. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital with...
Three defendants appear in court virtually for MU fraternity hazing charges
COLUMBIA — Three of the eleven different men charged in a case involving fraternity hazing at the University of Missouri appeared in court via WebEx on Monday. Thomas Schultz, Benjamin Parres, and Harrison Reichman are all three charged with felony counts of hazing. Schultz' case appears to have been scrubbed from public access, but previous reporting indicates he's also been charged with supplying alcohol to a minor and tampering with evidence.
Blair Oaks wins district title with sweep of California
The Blair Oaks volleyball team's quest to repeat as state champions is still alive, as they defeated California 3-0 on Monday night to claim the Class 3 District 8 title. See the highlights above.
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
Volunteers plan to save historic Wooldridge Baptist Church after wildfire damage
COOPER COUNTY — People in the Cooper County Village of Wooldridge continued to clean up Monday after a wildfire destroyed or damaged more than 2 dozen buildings over the weekend. Wooldridge residents said they appreciated the support they received after a wildfire wiped out most of their town. The...
Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
Man seriously injured in Howard County motorcycle crash
HOWARD COUNTY — A Marshall man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Howard County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on MO-87, 10 miles north of Boonville. The crash happened when Jeffrey Pond, 40, traveled off the left side of...
Three men injured after shots fired incident in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Three men were injured with gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired Friday night in Columbia. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hitt and Locust Street at 11:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers found a...
