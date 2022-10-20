BOONE COUNTY — I-70 is closed in both directions between Rocheport (MM 115) and Boonville (MM 101) due to smoke from nearby brush fires causing severe visibility issues. According to a Facebook post from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Westbound traffic will exit the 117 mile marker onto Route J, northbound to US 40 , westbound to US 240, westbound to Route P in New Franklin and then southbound US 40 through Boonville back down to I-70. Eastbound traffic will exit at the 106 mile marker onto US 87 northbound through Boonville to Route P to US 240 to US 40 to I70.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO