ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Board of Education members get update on new high school grading system

By Ethan Heinz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7Ye_0igXYJPd00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Standards-Referenced Grading has been used for years at the elementary and middle school level throughout Columbia.

The system educators call SRG is now moving into high schools.

SRG uses a four-point grading scale. These scores are based not only on performance on tests or homework but on a "body of evidence." Classroom behavior is reported separately from a student's academic achievements, using the same model of scoring.

The new grading scale is aimed to create a fair and accurate grading scale for students, Columbia Public Schools officials said Wednesday. Grades are based on student achievements, not behavior or attendance.

According to Jessica Lucas, an English Language Arts coordinator, "We want our grades to reflect the level of mastery that students have," she said. "Our grades should reflect levels of mastery, not just students completing assignments."

The system focuses in part on gauging students' readiness for the workforce. That includes measuring effort, behavior and conduct in class usnig the following scale, CPS officials said:

Conduct Effort
4 Exceeding Expectation Exceeding Expectation
3 Proficient Proficient
2 Progressing Progressing
1 Emerging Emerging

Secondary schools need to provide letter grades for transcripts. These number scores will be converted to percentages at the end of the semester for high school students, CPS officials said Thursday. This conversion will provide a GPA and letter grade for parents and transcripts.

The proficiency scale is not complete for high school, but teachers are being urged to take into consideration.

“Teachers can give students multiple opportunities," Lucas said. They will also be able to look at several assignments, several assessments or activities around a standard and look at how the student progresses," she said.

CPS officials say SRG is a more specific way of communicating with students and parents regarding their academic development and achievement. The new system will help pinpoint where students need to improve, officials said. According to Michelle Baumstark, the Chief Communications Officer for Columbia Public Schools, this system honors learning, growth and mastery-- not speed.

CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said in an email that the system also gives students multiple opportunities to master the material.

The wheels on this project have been turning since 2016, with extensive planning and development of the proficiency scale. SRG was launched in 2019 in elementary schools and in 2021 for middle schools.

The post Columbia Board of Education members get update on new high school grading system appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No-excuse absentee voting period begins Tuesday in Missouri

COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new no-excuse absentee voting period will begin in Missouri from Oct. 25-Nov. 7. Any registered voter within Boone County can vote in person at the County Clerk's Office during that period. The office will be open for weekend hours Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Nov. 5, it will be The post No-excuse absentee voting period begins Tuesday in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mizzou partners with local law enforcement to ensure safety for homecoming weekend

COLUMBIA, MO. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri has partnered with local law enforcement agencies and first responders to patrol Downtown Columbia during the school's homecoming festivities. Mizzou's Homecoming parade will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will block off multiple roads downtown and on Mizzou's campus. "We are partnering with the Columbia Police The post Mizzou partners with local law enforcement to ensure safety for homecoming weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Spring Columbia City Council election petitions available, first day to file is Oct. 25

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Residents who wish to run for City Council in April for Wards 1 and 5 must file a petition for office with the City Clerk’s Office. Petitions, along with instructions, are available to be picked up from the City Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m.-noon and from 1-5 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays.  The post Spring Columbia City Council election petitions available, first day to file is Oct. 25 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Columbia sees third large natural cover fire in three days

Columbia’s fire chief says his crews are confident that they have contained a fire on Manhattan drive, near Norman drive. That is east of the Stoney Creek hotel and Providence. It’s the city’s third large natural cover fire in the past three days. Columbia fire chief Clayton...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus

ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
ELDON, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Memorial for little Darnell Gray

A memorial is now in a Jefferson City park remembering the short life of a little Jefferson City boy. The memorial honors 4 – year old Darnell Gray. Gray’s body was found after a days – long search after he went missing in 2018. His caregiver Quatavia Givens is charged in his death.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy