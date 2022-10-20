Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Candidate Questionnaire: Stormie Forte, Raleigh City Council, At-Large
Name as it appears on the ballot: Ms. Stormie Denise Forte. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. The City of Raleigh is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth. Frequently,...
Candidate Questionnaire: Catherine (Cat) Lawson, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Catherine (Cat) Lawson. Occupation & employer: Professor, Duke University School of Law. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. From the pandemic to...
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary-Ann Baldwin, Raleigh Mayor
Occupation & employer: VP, Advancement at First Tee Golf. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Raleigh is on the right track. We are consistently ranked as one of the...
Candidate Questionnaire: Terrance "Truth" Ruth, Raleigh Mayor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Terrance “Truth” Ruth. Occupation & employer: Professor at NC State University. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Trust in government...
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff
Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
15 Minutes: DaQuanta Copeland, 42, Raleigh Mayoral Candidate
Being a longtime advocate of 25-plus years here in Raleigh, there’s just a great need. As a community advocate … I’ve worked with families who were sleeping in cars and business owners who were just trying to connect with the community. Also, I’m vice chair of the Health and Human Services Board of Wake County.
Candidate Questionnaire: Donald Mial, Wake County Commissioners, District 1
1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. a. Growth and Sustainability– Transit, implementing transit plan, more bus rapid transit, rail system, preservation of green space, ensuring water supply, supporting smart growth. b....
Candidate Questionnaire: Jenna Wadsworth, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Party affiliation: Democratic (Please note this is a nonpartisan race) Occupation & employer: Vice-Chair, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Small business owner / Consultant. Hobby farmer. 1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please...
Candidate Questionnaire: Doug Hammack, Wake School Board, District 3
1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
2022 Endorsements: Wake County
When Deborah Ross was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020, she became the first Democratic Party candidate elected in over a decade to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The civil rights lawyer was first elected in 2002 to serve in the NC House, where she worked to protect voting rights, provide access to affordable housing, and raise the minimum wage for state employees. The incumbent lists her top priorities as lowering prescription drug prices, pursuing racial justice under the law, investing in infrastructure, and combating climate change.
NC Mutual Will Cease Operations This Month
When Durham’s NC Mutual Life Insurance Company was established in 1898, it happened during the height of white supremacist campaigns of terror across the state that led to a racial massacre and overthrow of a duly elected, multiracial government in Wilmington that same year. During its heyday, the insurance...
Candidate Questionnaire: Alyson Grine, NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1
Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham Counties), employed by the state of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a superior court judge?
"Why?" Because He Had a Gun.
Tragedy strikes and everyone asks the same question: Why?. Why, after Knightdale High School was dismissed Thursday afternoon and students were bused back to their respective suburban homes, did 15-year-old Austin Thompson, a baby-faced sophomore, allegedly shoot and kill his own brother in his home in Hedingham before walking outside to slaughter four neighbors?
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls
Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
Candidate Questionnaire: Monika Johnson-Hostler, Wake School Board, District 2
Name as it appears on the ballot: Monika Johnson Hostler. Occupation & employer: NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
2022 Endorsements: Orange County
An Orange County native with over two decades of experience in public office, state senator Valerie Foushee has vowed that she will work to enhance equity in education, reform the criminal justice system, expand healthcare access, and combat environmental racism if elected to the U.S. House. Based on her record...
North Carolina Cideries Are Seeing a Gentle New Craft Cider Renaissance
Right outside of Danville, Virginia, there’s an orchard where Kether Smith’s grandfather used to spend his days picking apples. Now, Smith and her team at Botanist & Barrel Cidery and Winery in Cedar Grove, North Carolina, grow much of their own produce, while also buying apples from that same orchard.
Updated: "The Nightmare of Every Community Has Come to Raleigh"
The News & Observer reports on the five victims of yesterday's shooting:. Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Jesús Torres, 29. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting, but was on his way to work, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. He was not in uniform or in his patrol car when he was shot, she said.
Police Report Released on Hedingham Mass Shooting
The Raleigh Police Department today released its five-day report on the mass shooting that devastated the Hedingham neighborhood last week, shedding some more light on events of October 13. The suspected shooter, who has been identified by news outlets as Austin Thompson, a sophomore at Knightdale High School, is currently...
