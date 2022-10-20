FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A southerly supply of air will continue in our region through at least Tuesday. Daytime temperatures will run well into the 70s and only drop into the 50s at night. It will stay dry until late tomorrow into Wednesday when a cold front will slowly approach. Then, showers will be likely with cooler but not colder weather behind the front for the rest of the week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO