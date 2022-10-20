Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWFD, FWPD plan Safety Village Halloween Bash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne parents who are looking for a safe place for their kids to trick or treat have a free opportunity to do so this weekend. The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) and Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) have planned a free ”Halloween Bash” on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon – 3 p.m. at Safety Village, 1270 South Phoenix Parkway.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash on Fort Wayne’s southeast side injures one
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-car crash at a southeast-side intersection. Around 11:45 a.m, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Paulding, Hanna, and Decatur roads. Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) believe a car going west on Paulding Road...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dispatchers confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Florida man run over by his own car in Indiana Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Florida man has died after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Shipshewana. Indiana State Police (ISP) says troopers responded to the I-90 Toll Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a two-car crash. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man lying on the road.
fortwaynesnbc.com
DEATH INVESTIGATION: Police investigate a woman’s death on the city’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on the city’s north side. Investigators say the call came in around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police tell us when they...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man sentenced to 95 years in Lake James slaying
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The man accused of murdering an 82-year-old Lake James woman was sentenced to 95 years by a Steuben County judge Monday morning. According to Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, Matthew Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges. Hoover was given 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser says the judge took the aggravating circumstances and the particularly heinous nature of the crime into consideration when sentencing Hoover.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Jury selection underway against man accused of killing another man and dismembering his body
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Jury selection is underway today in the case against a man accused of killing another man and cutting up his body. The details of the crime are disturbing. Mathew Cramer is accused of taking Shane Nguyen to a storage unit, choking him,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
COURT DOCS: Auburn building dept. head sues City over firing, alleges gender discrimination
AUBURN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The now-former head of Auburn’s Department of Building, Planning & Development, is suing the City after a civil lawsuit alleges she was fired after refusing Mayor Mike Ley’s “illegal” orders regarding an unsafe building. Amy Schweitzer filed the tort...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warm October days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A southerly supply of air will continue in our region through at least Tuesday. Daytime temperatures will run well into the 70s and only drop into the 50s at night. It will stay dry until late tomorrow into Wednesday when a cold front will slowly approach. Then, showers will be likely with cooler but not colder weather behind the front for the rest of the week.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Pawn shops across the nation see an uptick in loans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - At the height of the pandemic, a local pawn shop saw an uptick in customers coming in to buy luxury items. Now with the prices of just about everything going up, pawn shop owners are now seeing those same big purchases come streaming back in to be sold or pawned.
Comments / 0