Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Hundreds turn out for ETSU Buc Madness inside Brooks gym

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Halloween Event at Hurd Realty

(WJHL) Amy visits Hurd Realty in Johnson City where they are getting ready for a big Halloween event coming up Saturday from 1 – 4pm. For more information visit Hurd Realty online or on their Facebook page.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from Chocolate Elegance

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Chocolate Elegance where they are getting ready for Halloween fun and celebrating their first anniversary in their location on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Amy gets some tips from Holly Ralph, head chocolatier at Chocolate Elegance and tries her hand at dipping pretzels and cookies. Amy...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport's Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol Public Library celebrates renaming of learning center

BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. City Council to hear proposal that prohibits future abortion centers

BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in fatal Musket Bowl skydive, police say

BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Boyfriend allegedly murdered pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan Co.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

