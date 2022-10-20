Read full article on original website
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This SundayJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
wjhl.com
Winter Session registration at ETSU opens soon
Dr. Sharon McGee and Jennifer Maupin from ETSU, share with us all the details about registering for Winter Session classes at ETSU. For more information call 423-439-8306 or go to etsu.edu/winter.
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
wjhl.com
Hundreds turn out for ETSU Buc Madness inside Brooks gym
Hundreds turn out for ETSU Buc Madness inside Brooks gym
wjhl.com
Halloween Event at Hurd Realty
(WJHL) Amy visits Hurd Realty in Johnson City where they are getting ready for a big Halloween event coming up Saturday from 1 – 4pm. For more information visit Hurd Realty online or on their Facebook page.
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from Chocolate Elegance
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Chocolate Elegance where they are getting ready for Halloween fun and celebrating their first anniversary in their location on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Amy gets some tips from Holly Ralph, head chocolatier at Chocolate Elegance and tries her hand at dipping pretzels and cookies. Amy...
wjhl.com
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
wjhl.com
Kingsport's Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday
Kingsport's Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday
wjhl.com
Bristol Public Library celebrates renaming of learning center
Bristol Public Library celebrates renaming of learning center
wjhl.com
'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl
'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. City Council to hear proposal that prohibits future abortion centers
Bristol, Va. City Council to hear proposal that prohibits future abortion centers
wjhl.com
ProCompounding Pharmacy in Johnson City offers compounded Veterinary medications
Jessica Patrone with ProCompounding Pharmacy, shares with us all of the services and compounded medications they offer for pet owners. For more information call 423-975-0597 or go to the ProCompounding Pharmacy website.
wjhl.com
‘No suspicious circumstances’ in fatal Musket Bowl skydive, police say
'No suspicious circumstances' in fatal Musket Bowl skydive, police say
wjhl.com
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located
Russell County Sheriff's Office: missing teen located
wjhl.com
Boyfriend allegedly murdered pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan Co.
Boyfriend allegedly murdered pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan Co.
