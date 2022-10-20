Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Related
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Black-Branch, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Mary Black-Branch. Occupation & employer: Narrative Strategist, Shirley Chisholm Project. 1. Given the direction of the Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. No. A government that is...
Carrboro Label Sleepy Cat Records Elevates Its Easygoing Camaraderie at Its Biggest Label Showcase Yet
Great record labels are typically built around a central organizing principle. For some labels, that’s genre; for others, it’s geographic location. For Carrboro’s small but mighty Sleepy Cat Records, it’s a vibe: laid-back, familial, and creatively resourceful. Founded in 2019 by longtime friends and musical partners...
Can Democrats and Republicans Find Common-Ground Solutions to Deter Mass Shootings?
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. The 15-year-old accused of killing five people and injuring two others in a Raleigh neighborhood last week was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, a hunting knife and ammunition in a knapsack for shotguns and rifles. Raleigh police chief Estella...
Candidate Questionnaire: Joshua Bradley, Raleigh City Council At-Large
Party affiliation: North Carolina Green Party & Socialist Party USA. Campaign website: https://bradleyforraleighworkers.com/. Occupation & employer: Accounting Manager, Summit Hospitality Group. Years lived in Raleigh: 30. 1. Given the direction of the Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you...
Now Open as a Brick and Mortar, Succotash Celebrates a Wide Geographic Slice of the American South
With the launch of its new brick-and-mortar spot, Succotash—a Durham-based food business that functioned as a food truck from May 2018 to August 2022—is no longer an itinerant operation. But its flavors, which celebrate time-honored culinary traditions from all over the American South, are as transportive as ever.
North Carolina Cideries Are Seeing a Gentle New Craft Cider Renaissance
Right outside of Danville, Virginia, there’s an orchard where Kether Smith’s grandfather used to spend his days picking apples. Now, Smith and her team at Botanist & Barrel Cidery and Winery in Cedar Grove, North Carolina, grow much of their own produce, while also buying apples from that same orchard.
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff
Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
Candidate Questionnaire: Beth Pugh Farrell, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Beth Pugh Farrell. Occupation & employer: Agricultural Programs Specialist, NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. 1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please explain your understanding of the role and why it is important.
Candidate Questionnaire: Chris Heagarty, Wake School Board, District 7
Occupation & employer: Executive Director, City of Oaks Foundation. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary-Ann Baldwin, Raleigh Mayor
Occupation & employer: VP, Advancement at First Tee Golf. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Raleigh is on the right track. We are consistently ranked as one of the...
NC Mutual Will Cease Operations This Month
When Durham’s NC Mutual Life Insurance Company was established in 1898, it happened during the height of white supremacist campaigns of terror across the state that led to a racial massacre and overthrow of a duly elected, multiracial government in Wilmington that same year. During its heyday, the insurance...
Candidate Questionnaire: Lindsay Mahaffey, Wake School Board, District 8
Name as it appears on the ballot: Lindsay Mahaffey. Occupation & employer: Teacher - SAHM/School Board Member. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Monika Johnson-Hostler, Wake School Board, District 2
Name as it appears on the ballot: Monika Johnson Hostler. Occupation & employer: NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Michael T. Williams, Wake School Board, District 4
Occupation: Education Consultant I/ North Carolina Department of Public Safety/ Division of Juvenile Justice. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Matt Calabria, Wake County Commissioners, District 2
Profession or occupation: Attorney, incumbent commissioner. 1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. First, the Commission should continue expanding affordable housing options. This includes not just increasing our affordable housing stock but working...
Candidate Questionnaire: Alyson Grine, NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1
Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham Counties), employed by the state of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a superior court judge?
15 Minutes: DaQuanta Copeland, 42, Raleigh Mayoral Candidate
Being a longtime advocate of 25-plus years here in Raleigh, there’s just a great need. As a community advocate … I’ve worked with families who were sleeping in cars and business owners who were just trying to connect with the community. Also, I’m vice chair of the Health and Human Services Board of Wake County.
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls
Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
Learning to Salsa on a Friday Night in Durham
Dancers twirl during a salsa lesson at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. | Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi/The 9th Street Journal. It is the first Friday of the month at Durham’s Arthur Murray Dance Studio—Salsa Social night—and couples are twirling and prancing to the beat on the main dance floor. But around the corner, away from the group, Liza Salmon dances alone, barefoot. Salsa dancing isn’t hard, says Salmon, a baker by day and aspiring dancer by night. She says the key is to “let the music flow inside of you.”
