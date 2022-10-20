ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Candidate Questionnaire: Joshua Bradley, Raleigh City Council At-Large

Party affiliation: North Carolina Green Party & Socialist Party USA. Campaign website: https://bradleyforraleighworkers.com/. Occupation & employer: Accounting Manager, Summit Hospitality Group. Years lived in Raleigh: 30. 1. Given the direction of the Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you...
RALEIGH, NC
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff

Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Candidate Questionnaire: Chris Heagarty, Wake School Board, District 7

Occupation & employer: Executive Director, City of Oaks Foundation. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary-Ann Baldwin, Raleigh Mayor

Occupation & employer: VP, Advancement at First Tee Golf. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Raleigh is on the right track. We are consistently ranked as one of the...
RALEIGH, NC
NC Mutual Will Cease Operations This Month

When Durham’s NC Mutual Life Insurance Company was established in 1898, it happened during the height of white supremacist campaigns of terror across the state that led to a racial massacre and overthrow of a duly elected, multiracial government in Wilmington that same year. During its heyday, the insurance...
DURHAM, NC
Candidate Questionnaire: Lindsay Mahaffey, Wake School Board, District 8

Name as it appears on the ballot: Lindsay Mahaffey. Occupation & employer: Teacher - SAHM/School Board Member. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Monika Johnson-Hostler, Wake School Board, District 2

Name as it appears on the ballot: Monika Johnson Hostler. Occupation & employer: NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Michael T. Williams, Wake School Board, District 4

Occupation: Education Consultant I/ North Carolina Department of Public Safety/ Division of Juvenile Justice. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaire: Matt Calabria, Wake County Commissioners, District 2

Profession or occupation: Attorney, incumbent commissioner. 1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. First, the Commission should continue expanding affordable housing options. This includes not just increasing our affordable housing stock but working...
Candidate Questionnaire: Alyson Grine, NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1

Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham Counties), employed by the state of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a superior court judge?
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
15 Minutes: DaQuanta Copeland, 42, Raleigh Mayoral Candidate

Being a longtime advocate of 25-plus years here in Raleigh, there’s just a great need. As a community advocate … I’ve worked with families who were sleeping in cars and business owners who were just trying to connect with the community. Also, I’m vice chair of the Health and Human Services Board of Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls

Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Learning to Salsa on a Friday Night in Durham

Dancers twirl during a salsa lesson at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. | Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi/The 9th Street Journal. It is the first Friday of the month at Durham’s Arthur Murray Dance Studio—Salsa Social night—and couples are twirling and prancing to the beat on the main dance floor. But around the corner, away from the group, Liza Salmon dances alone, barefoot. Salsa dancing isn’t hard, says Salmon, a baker by day and aspiring dancer by night. She says the key is to “let the music flow inside of you.”
DURHAM, NC
