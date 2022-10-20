Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene said the house had...
KWQC
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews...
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: KT3 Fitness
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional!. It’s time now for your Monday Morning Jumpstart where we introduce you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Kyle Huebner, owner and trainer at...
KWQC
Scott County Supervisor candidate Jean Dickson
Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's. East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours ago. An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after attempting to make contact...
KWQC
Officer injured during investigation in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer was injured while conducting an investigation in the area of 19th Street and Morton Drive. According to a lieutenant with the East Moline Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m., and the officer was taken to a hospital to treat their injuries.
KWQC
Police: 3 injured Rock Island crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a crash on 78th Avenue West Tuesday morning in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 92 and 78th Avenue West, according to a media release.
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County was apprehended, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jack Hillburn, 34, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Hillburn was apprehended in Henry County,...
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
KWQC
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
First Alert Forecast - Rain overnight and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures, as well. Jean Dickson, candidate for Scott County Supervisor, answers questions ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
KWQC
Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday. Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officer said they found shell casings...
KWQC
Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday. Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
KWQC
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday for Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
KWQC
Augustana defeats North Park in straight sets
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Weekend temperatures are expected to feel more like late August than October. Look for a superb weekend ahead!
KWQC
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
KWQC
Pleasant Valley football star Makhi Wilson leading on the field and at home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley football star Makhi Wilson is a captain for the top ranked Spartans. During most of Pleasant Valley’s perfect 9-0 season, Makhi’s father Lt. Colonel Kentrell Wilson was serving in the Army overseas.
KWQC
Clinton Community College opens new career advancement center
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Community College is bringing new opportunities and degree options to prospective students through their new Career Advancement Center. What was an empty lot nearly 19 months ago, now is a brand new state of the facility to help prepare students for the workforce. A grand...
KWQC
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grammy Award-winning artist, Elton John, applauded a tribute performance from over the weekend by the marching bands from the University of Iowa and Ohio State University. The performance came at halftime during the college football game between the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes on Saturday at...
Comments / 0