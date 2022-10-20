ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

KWQC

Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene said the house had...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Monday Morning Jumpstart: KT3 Fitness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional!. It’s time now for your Monday Morning Jumpstart where we introduce you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Kyle Huebner, owner and trainer at...
PORT BYRON, IL
KWQC

Scott County Supervisor candidate Jean Dickson

Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's. East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours ago. An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after attempting to make contact...
KWQC

Officer injured during investigation in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer was injured while conducting an investigation in the area of 19th Street and Morton Drive. According to a lieutenant with the East Moline Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m., and the officer was taken to a hospital to treat their injuries.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: 3 injured Rock Island crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a crash on 78th Avenue West Tuesday morning in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 92 and 78th Avenue West, according to a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday. Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officer said they found shell casings...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday. Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday for Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Augustana defeats North Park in straight sets

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Weekend temperatures are expected to feel more like late August than October. Look for a superb weekend ahead!
KWQC

Davenport man wins 25k every year for life

CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Clinton Community College opens new career advancement center

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Community College is bringing new opportunities and degree options to prospective students through their new Career Advancement Center. What was an empty lot nearly 19 months ago, now is a brand new state of the facility to help prepare students for the workforce. A grand...
CLINTON, IA

