Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
mychamplainvalley.com
Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest
Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
mychamplainvalley.com
PHF exhibition game at Gutterson signifies homecoming for three
When the Montreal Force and Boston Pride played at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon, it was an extra special game for three members of the Force. Alyssa Holmes, Kristina Shanahan, and Sally Hoerr each have ties to the Burlington area and shared their emotions with returning with a professional hockey team.
Comments / 0