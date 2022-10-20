Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Candidate Questionnaire: Stormie Forte, Raleigh City Council, At-Large
Name as it appears on the ballot: Ms. Stormie Denise Forte. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. The City of Raleigh is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth. Frequently,...
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Black-Branch, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Mary Black-Branch. Occupation & employer: Narrative Strategist, Shirley Chisholm Project. 1. Given the direction of the Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. No. A government that is...
Can Democrats and Republicans Find Common-Ground Solutions to Deter Mass Shootings?
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. The 15-year-old accused of killing five people and injuring two others in a Raleigh neighborhood last week was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, a hunting knife and ammunition in a knapsack for shotguns and rifles. Raleigh police chief Estella...
Candidate Questionnaire: Catherine (Cat) Lawson, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Catherine (Cat) Lawson. Occupation & employer: Professor, Duke University School of Law. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. From the pandemic to...
Candidate Questionnaire: Terrance "Truth" Ruth, Raleigh Mayor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Terrance “Truth” Ruth. Occupation & employer: Professor at NC State University. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Trust in government...
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff
Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
Candidate Questionnaire: Donald Mial, Wake County Commissioners, District 1
1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. a. Growth and Sustainability– Transit, implementing transit plan, more bus rapid transit, rail system, preservation of green space, ensuring water supply, supporting smart growth. b....
2022 Endorsements: Wake County
When Deborah Ross was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020, she became the first Democratic Party candidate elected in over a decade to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The civil rights lawyer was first elected in 2002 to serve in the NC House, where she worked to protect voting rights, provide access to affordable housing, and raise the minimum wage for state employees. The incumbent lists her top priorities as lowering prescription drug prices, pursuing racial justice under the law, investing in infrastructure, and combating climate change.
Candidate Questionnaire: Doug Hammack, Wake School Board, District 3
1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
NC Mutual Will Cease Operations This Month
When Durham’s NC Mutual Life Insurance Company was established in 1898, it happened during the height of white supremacist campaigns of terror across the state that led to a racial massacre and overthrow of a duly elected, multiracial government in Wilmington that same year. During its heyday, the insurance...
Candidate Questionnaire: Jenna Wadsworth, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Party affiliation: Democratic (Please note this is a nonpartisan race) Occupation & employer: Vice-Chair, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Small business owner / Consultant. Hobby farmer. 1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please...
Candidate Questionnaire: Alyson Grine, NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1
Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham Counties), employed by the state of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a superior court judge?
2022 Endorsements: Orange County
An Orange County native with over two decades of experience in public office, state senator Valerie Foushee has vowed that she will work to enhance equity in education, reform the criminal justice system, expand healthcare access, and combat environmental racism if elected to the U.S. House. Based on her record...
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls
Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
Candidate Questionnaire: Monika Johnson-Hostler, Wake School Board, District 2
Name as it appears on the ballot: Monika Johnson Hostler. Occupation & employer: NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Candidate Questionnaires for the 2022 Midterms
Others in the race: Michael C. Munger, David Bankert. Candidates: Dan Blue, Matthew Laszacs, Chris Baker. Others in the race: Sammie Brooks, Emanuela Prister. Others in the race: Patrick J. Bowersox, Mark Cavaliero. NC Senate District 18. Others in the race: E.C. Sykes. NC House District 11. NC House District...
Updated: "The Nightmare of Every Community Has Come to Raleigh"
The News & Observer reports on the five victims of yesterday's shooting:. Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Jesús Torres, 29. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting, but was on his way to work, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. He was not in uniform or in his patrol car when he was shot, she said.
Op-Ed: Here's Why We're Not Celebrating Google's Continued Hiring in Durham
Across the country Google has announced hiring freezes and engaged in “shadow firings,” giving workers an impossible window to transfer jobs or be laid off. Yet, these practices haven’t extended to Durham, where Google is still looking to fill hundreds of job postings. While this may seem like a promising development, as Google workers, we have some concerns.
Jamaica Gilmer's Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni
"There's a saying that you probably remember that says, the West End took care of the West End. And that's the true saying." That's a quote from Donna Mack, 72, on display alongside her portrait in the permanent new exhibition "Elders of the West End" at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park. Mack's portrait looms on the hallway walls, alongside several dozen other portraits and subject quotes—a moving, artfully displayed oral history. The elders photographed range in age from 60 to 94; Mayor Elaine O'Neal, photographed with her sisters, is on the younger end.
