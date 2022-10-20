If you’re familiar with the true story behind The Watcher, you may be wondering where Maria and Derek Broaddus are now and what happened to them after they moved out of the house from hell. Maria and Derek Broaddus are the inspiration for Netflix’s The Watcher, a true-crime miniseries that follows Nora and Dean Braddock, a married couple who move into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to find themselves stalked by a mysterious letter writer who went by the pseudonym “The Watcher.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022, Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who...

5 MINUTES AGO