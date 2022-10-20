OTTAWA — Putnam County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its new homeownership program in Continental starting Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 1. Applications should include the first two pages of the applicant’s two most recent federal tax returns, which must be signed; eight weeks of pay stubs for each applicant; and documentation of other household income including Social Security, disability, food stamps and child support.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO