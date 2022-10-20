Read full article on original website
Lima News
Area roundup: Shawnee blanks Celina in boys soccer
Shawnee’s Austin Miller scored both goals and Indians keeper Jack Tenwalde made four saves to preserve the shutout. The Indians will faceSt. Marys in the district final at 6 p.m. Thursday. St. Marys 1, Kenton 0. St. Marys’ Will Menker scored off an assist from AJ Dieriringer for the...
Lima News
Police calls
2300 block of Central Point Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 500 block of North West Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday. 500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 1000 block of Burch Avenue, Lima — A theft...
Lima News
Lima walkers see red for heart health
LIMA — There were red T-shirts, red caps and red headbands at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon, as the Lima Heart Walk got under way. The passion was pulsating. The goal of the walk, according to Katie Kwapich, communications director for the American Heart Association, “is to...
Lima News
Area teams heading to the playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A number of area teams will be playing in the postseason after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first round pairings Sunday. No. 14 seed Lima Senior (3-7) makes its second consecutive trip to the postseason with a trip to face No. 3 seed Trenton Edgewood (9-1) in Division II Region 8,
Lima News
Putnam Habitat to open applications for Continental build
OTTAWA — Putnam County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its new homeownership program in Continental starting Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 1. Applications should include the first two pages of the applicant’s two most recent federal tax returns, which must be signed; eight weeks of pay stubs for each applicant; and documentation of other household income including Social Security, disability, food stamps and child support.
Lima News
Lima utilities department installing automated payment kiosk
LIMA — The City of Lima Utilities Department has announced that its drive-thru service at its customer service building, located at 424 N. Central Ave., will be closed today. The closure will allow for the installation of an automated kiosk, which will replace the old drive-thru service. During the...
