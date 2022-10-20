Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Releases Hype Video for First Game Back

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has killed the social media game since his return has neared.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is about to embark on the first step of his "Don't Call it a Comeback" comeback tour when he takes the field for Thursday Night Football.

Hopkins has been fairly active on social media, teasing his comeback with a prior video and even getting in on the meme game.

On Thursday morning, Hopkins released a video teasing his soon arrival to the field, which features a cameo from Snoop Dogg before a montage of him working out and hyping up the camera with his Cardinals uniform on ensues.

DeAndre Hopkins Releases Hype Video

If Hopkins is able to find his form quickly tonight and play like his social media game, the New Orleans Saints are in trouble.

