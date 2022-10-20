ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Reveals Her ‘Favorite Rom-Com of All Time’

By Abeni Tinubu
 5 days ago

Before Meghan Markle , Duchess of Sussex became a royal, she was making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. As an actor, she secured small roles in TV shows like 90210 and films like Horrible Bosses . Her most notable acting role was portraying an ambitious paralegal in the USA legal drama, Suits . And while Meghan has left acting behind, she still has a great appreciation for telling stories on film. But what are some of her favorite movies?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jU2Qs_0igXWQqQ00
Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Getty Images

Meghan Markle doesn’t have time to watch a ton of movies

These days, Meghan reveals that she doesn’t spend too much time watching TV or movies. Between her philanthropic work, royal duties, her non-profit organization, the Archwell foundation, and her podcast, Archetypes , the princess has plenty of things that require her time. Parenting her two young children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, also keeps Meghan plenty busy.

RELATED: Prince Harry Never Wanted to Step Down as a Senior Royal

The ‘Archetypes’ podcast host revealed her all-time favorite rom-com

So while Meghan doesn’t have time for many movies, she does have some clear favorites. In fact, her favorite romantic comedy is a true classic. While speaking with Variety , Meghan shared her number-one flick in the genre. “My favorite rom-com of all time is When Harry Met Sally ,” she shared before sharing some runner-up choices. “But you put Julia Roberts in anything, and I’m going to be a fan of those too. Yeah, I think we all miss just a really good laugh. I just want a good old-fashioned rom-com!”

What is Meghan Markle’s favorite movie?

We’re sure some royal fans find it adorable that Meghan’s favorite rom-com includes her husband’s name. It’s only a matter of time before more movies about Prince Harry and Megan’s love story are told. After all, the former actor has shared that she believes their love story is what draws fans to her and her husband. But even though the Get Him to the Greek alum misses rom-coms movies, her favorite film is actually a pure comedy.

RELATED: ‘PLL’: Troian Bellisario Made the Most Hilarious Joke About Meghan Markle

Marie Claire reported that the former actor’s old blog, The Tig, revealed that Meghan’s favorite movie is Bring It On . Calling the film her “cheerleading guilty pleasure”, the podcast host shared that she always looks at the film with fondness. She also had nothing but positive things to say about Gabrielle Union’s performance in the film, calling it: “gracious, funny, and refreshingly real.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love a popular HBO TV show

These days Meghan enjoys scrolling HBO with her husband. In fact, the pair recently watched The White Lotus together and had nothing but great things to say about it. We wonder if the royals will be tuning in for season 2 of the hit anthology series in just a few days’ time. The sophomore season of the show premieres on October 30.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Died on the Wales Children’s First Day of School: ‘Things Were Very Tense That Week’

