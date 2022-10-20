Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970 , next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze . According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Nozomi 2 Sushi & BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4150 Regents Park Row 92037, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-9124

#29. Goody’s Sushi & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2424 Hoover Ave Suite F, National City, CA 92114

#28. Sushikuchi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4475 Mission Blvd Ste C, San Diego, CA 92109-3970

#27. Cloak + Petal

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1953 India St South-east Corner Of India & Grape, San Diego, CA 92101-2214

#26. PB Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-2913

#25. Lionfish

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 435 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6911

#24. Sushi Deli 1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 228 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103-1929

#23. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4609 Convoy St Ste F-G, San Diego, CA 92111-2300

#22. Hane Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2760 5th Ave Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92103-6325

#21. Himitsu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1030 Torrey Pines Rd Ste G, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4425

#20. RB Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16405 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92128-2523

#19. Akai Hana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16769 Bernardo Center Dr Ste K11, San Diego, CA 92128-2546

#18. Umi Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2806 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2733

#17. Ken Sushi Workshop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11375 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130-2234

#16. Sushi Deli 3

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $

– Address: 7986 Armour St, San Diego, CA 92111-3718

#15. Mizu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 850 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-7772

#14. Shino

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 838 W Ash St, San Diego, CA 92101-2407

#13. Sushi Mori

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2161 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3215

#12. Saiko Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 116 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-1409

#11. Full Moon Sushi & Kitchen Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 926 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102

#10. Yummy Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1330 Orange Ave Ste 280, Coronado, CA 92118

#9. The Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4902 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3113

#8. Shiku

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1277 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3610

#7. Azuki Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2321 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-1610

#6. Sushi Deli 2 Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 135 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101-5001

#5. Sushi Tadokoro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2244 San Diego Ave Suite C, San Diego, CA 92110-2978

#4. Nobu San Diego

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (759 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

#3. Cannonball

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3105 Ocean Front Walk FRNT Walk, San Diego, CA 92109-8726

#2. Harney Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110-2825

#1. Sushi Ota

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4529 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4920

