Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970 , next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze . According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you're looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#30. Nozomi 2 Sushi & BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4150 Regents Park Row 92037, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-9124
Tripadvisor

#29. Goody’s Sushi & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2424 Hoover Ave Suite F, National City, CA 92114
Tripadvisor

#28. Sushikuchi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4475 Mission Blvd Ste C, San Diego, CA 92109-3970
Tripadvisor

#27. Cloak + Petal

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1953 India St South-east Corner Of India & Grape, San Diego, CA 92101-2214
Tripadvisor

#26. PB Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-2913
Tripadvisor

#25. Lionfish

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 435 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6911
Tripadvisor

#24. Sushi Deli 1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 228 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103-1929
Tripadvisor

#23. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4609 Convoy St Ste F-G, San Diego, CA 92111-2300
Tripadvisor

#22. Hane Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2760 5th Ave Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92103-6325
Tripadvisor

#21. Himitsu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1030 Torrey Pines Rd Ste G, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4425
Tripadvisor

#20. RB Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 16405 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92128-2523
Tripadvisor

#19. Akai Hana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 16769 Bernardo Center Dr Ste K11, San Diego, CA 92128-2546
Tripadvisor

#18. Umi Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2806 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2733
Tripadvisor

#17. Ken Sushi Workshop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11375 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130-2234
Tripadvisor

#16. Sushi Deli 3

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $
– Address: 7986 Armour St, San Diego, CA 92111-3718
Tripadvisor

#15. Mizu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 850 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-7772
Tripadvisor

#14. Shino

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 838 W Ash St, San Diego, CA 92101-2407
Tripadvisor

#13. Sushi Mori

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2161 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3215
Tripadvisor

#12. Saiko Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 116 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-1409
Tripadvisor

#11. Full Moon Sushi & Kitchen Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 926 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102
Tripadvisor

#10. Yummy Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1330 Orange Ave Ste 280, Coronado, CA 92118
Tripadvisor

#9. The Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4902 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3113
Tripadvisor

#8. Shiku

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1277 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3610
Tripadvisor

#7. Azuki Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2321 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-1610
Tripadvisor

#6. Sushi Deli 2 Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 135 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101-5001
Tripadvisor

#5. Sushi Tadokoro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2244 San Diego Ave Suite C, San Diego, CA 92110-2978
Tripadvisor

#4. Nobu San Diego

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (759 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Tripadvisor

#3. Cannonball

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3105 Ocean Front Walk FRNT Walk, San Diego, CA 92109-8726
Tripadvisor

#2. Harney Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110-2825
Tripadvisor

#1. Sushi Ota

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4529 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4920
