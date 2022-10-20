ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Convicted Sex Offender Charged With Breaking Into Tewksbury Home: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A convicted sex offender from Lowell has been charged with breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home earlier this year, authorities said.

John "Johnny" Luna, age 44, was charged in connection stealing more than $40,000 in jewelry after breaking into a home on Whipple Road in Tewksbury on March 29, 2022, Tewksbury Police report.

After a months-long investigation, Luna was arrested at his home on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, police said. Luna has also been a suspect in multiple other incidents throughout the area.

For starters, Luna was convicted of raping and abusing a child in 2007, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board . He also faced marijuana-related charges in Methuen in 2012 and was charged with another break-in in Dracut in 2018, reports said.

Luna was held on a $50,000 cash bail after he was arraigned on one count of breaking and entering at night in Lowell District Court on Wednesday, Tewksbury Police report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Templeton Man Killed After Airplane Slammed Into NH Apartment Building, Exploded: Police

A Massachusetts man was one of the two men killed in a fiery plane crash Friday night, Oct. 21, in New Hampshire, local authorities announced this week. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, was killed along with Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT, in the crash, Keene town officials said. Police said both men were experienced pilots, but they do not know who was flying at the time of the crash.
KEENE, NH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
389K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy