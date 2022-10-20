Convicted Sex Offender Charged With Breaking Into Tewksbury Home: Police

A convicted sex offender from Lowell has been charged with breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home earlier this year, authorities said.

John "Johnny" Luna, age 44, was charged in connection stealing more than $40,000 in jewelry after breaking into a home on Whipple Road in Tewksbury on March 29, 2022, Tewksbury Police report.

After a months-long investigation, Luna was arrested at his home on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, police said. Luna has also been a suspect in multiple other incidents throughout the area.

For starters, Luna was convicted of raping and abusing a child in 2007, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board . He also faced marijuana-related charges in Methuen in 2012 and was charged with another break-in in Dracut in 2018, reports said.

Luna was held on a $50,000 cash bail after he was arraigned on one count of breaking and entering at night in Lowell District Court on Wednesday, Tewksbury Police report.