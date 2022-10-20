ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Barilla Pasta hit with lawsuit after claiming to be ‘Italy’s No. 1 brand of pasta’

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEUMa_0igXWCjU00
Barilla production line featuring “Spaghetti n. 5.” | Barilla

Texas Pete hot sauce was recently hit with a class-action lawsuit because the brand is not made in Texas. It seems like they are not the only food company who has been hit with that type of lawsuit: Barilla Pasta, which is not actually made in Italy, has been sued for claiming that it is “Italy’s No. 1 brand of pasta.”

USA Today reported that Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost filed a complaint after they bought boxes of spaghetti and angel hair pasta from Barilla under the impression that it was Italian or that the ingredients were from Italy. The complaint accuses Barilla of using deceptive marketing tactics.

Related

According to CNN , Barilla’s slogan, “Italy’s No. 1 brand of pasta,” as well as its use of the colors of the Italian flag, were misrepresenting the origins of the pasta company. The company’s pasta is made in Iowa and New York, not Italy.

CNN reported that, according to Barilla’s website, “The pasta is made in Iowa and New York, using the same machines used its plant in Parma, Italy. Barilla was founded in 1877 in the small Italian town and has grown as an ‘international group present in more than 100 countries.’”

A judge ruled earlier this week that Sinatro and Prost had suffered economic injury and presented enough evidence to suggest that they wouldn’t have purchased the product had they known it wasn’t from Italy.

Barilla has not made a statement about this lawsuit.

Comments / 8

Related
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's adding five items to its menu - including potato waffles

McDonald's is to add five new items to its menu next week - including potato waffles. Mini potato waffles will be added to the breakfast menu for the first time. The waffles will come in a portion of three for £1.39, and you'll be able to order them as part of a breakfast meal from Wednesday, October 19.
TheStreet

McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus

For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
Narcity USA

I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
SPY

Lays Is Back At Surprising Snack Fans with Limited Edition Flavors for the FIFA World Cup

As the North American Regional Supporter and official U.S.A snack of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Frito-Lay is releasing three limited-time flavors in honor of the men’s soccer tournament taking place next month. The new trio of potato chip flavors include Lay’s Adobadas, Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, and Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos. Each one is inspired by teams competing in the main event. The Adobadas plays on the Latin dish — pairing chili, tomato, and lime zest. Then there’s the Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers, celebrating the United States’ love of bacon — melding a kick of jalapeno and smoky...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy