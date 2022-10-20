ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Hempstead Man Sentenced After Firing 11 Shots In Attempted Murder Ambush

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Itms7_0igXWBql00
The apartment complex where the shooting took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva via DNY59

A Long Island man has been sentenced for the shooting ambush in an apartment building that left the victim with serious physical injuries.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Arem Rodgers, age 51, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Rodgers pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to charges including attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“This defendant calmly ambushed his victim, firing off 11 rounds in a calculated attempt on the man’s life,” said Donnelly. “After being shot seven times, and sustaining serious physical injuries, the victim miraculously survived.”

Donnelly said on Friday, March 6, 2020, around 8:10 p.m. in the vestibule at 107 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead, Rodgers fired approximately 11 rounds from a loaded handgun through a glass door, striking a 26-year-old victim seven times in the legs, shoulder, chest, and spine, as he tried to escape. Rodgers then fled the scene to a nearby building.

The victim suffered significant injuries, including damage to major organs, three fractured ribs, and a left lung laceration, Donnelly said.

Rodgers was arrested in May 2020 in Mineola by members of the Nassau County Police Department.

