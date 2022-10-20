One Person MedEvac'd From Shooting In Chambersburg: Police

The 400 block of South Central Avenue in Chambersburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A woman has been arrested and another person was airlifted from the scene of a shooting on Thursday, Oct. 20, police say.

Natikia Veronica Brown, 41, of Chambersburg, shot someone in the arm in the 400 block of South Central Avenue around 12:30 a.m., Chambersburg police detailed in a release later that morning.

The victim was flown to a York Hospital Trauma for treatment, according to police.

Brown was charged with a felony for Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, according to her court docket.

She has been held in the Franklin County Jail and her preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publishing.

