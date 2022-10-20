The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.

