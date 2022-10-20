Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Euro News: David Avanesyan Vacates, Alen Babic Withdraws, More
In no surprise, David Avanesyan has relinquished the EBU welterweight title due to his upcoming fight against WBO world champion Terence Crawford on December 10. This gives his mandatory challenger Jon Miguez (17-0) from Spain a lucky break and chance to win a major title. He now has Frenchman Jordy Weiss (29-0-3) as co-challenger for the vacant title and the EBU have set November 15 as deadline for purse bids.
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara: I'm Focused On Destroying Sanmartin, Then The Featherweight Champions
Mauricio Lara has come to grips with not being able to challenge for his first major title. The streaking contender settled for a homecoming appearance in the aftermath of a canceled fight with secondary WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood. The two were due to meet September 24 in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham, England, only for the Brit to reportedly suffer a biceps injury forcing him out of the fight.
Boxing Scene
Guido Vianello Talks Debut in Italy, Training Camp, Future Goals
On Friday, 28th of October, in the Pala Atlantico Venue of Rome, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) will have his first-ever professional fight in Italy, on a show structured by his promoter, Top Rank, together with Italy’s leading boxing promoters, OPI Since 82 of the Cherchi family.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: De Carolis-Scardina Rematch, Ryad Merhy, Ivana Habazin
Croatian Ivana Habazin (21-4) headlined the Drazen Petrovic Memorial in Zabok, outscored Australian Diana Prazak (14-5) and won the WBC Silver title. On the undercard cruiserweight Marco Calic (13-1) eased back into action with an easy stoppage over Nikola Mrda (4-8) and Greek heavyweight Marios Kollias (9-2-1) TKO'd Hungarian veteran Ferenc Zsalek in the first.
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara’s Violent Transformation Into A Featherweight Threat
Ninety minutes before his bout against Jose Sanmartin would begin, Mauricio Lara sat in a curtained off dressing room area inside the converted bull ring he would be fighting in that night enjoying an airplane-sized bag of salty snacks. Lara was laughing and joking with team members, and his good friend and featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrette, looking wholly unconcerned with his scheduled task in the ring.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Boxing Scene
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Arum Pins Failed Fury-Joshua Talks on Hearn: 'Would Not Cooperate'
Bob Arum has no doubt in his mind who is to blame for the bungled Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all-British super fight. Arum, the head of Top Rank, which acts as Fury’s US promoter, was in London recently to announce Fury’s upcoming Dec. 3 fight against Derek Chisora. The fight will be the third time the two have met inside the ring; Fury has defeated Chisora in both previous outings.
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields: I'm The Most Dominant, I'm The Greatest Woman of All Time!
WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields will pursue the biggest challenges out there in 2023. Earlier this month, Shields picked up the biggest win of her career when he fought past amateur rival Savannah Marshall before sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall held a decision...
Boxing Scene
Harlem Eubank vs. Tom Farrell Tops York Hall Card, November 25
Unbeaten Brighton man Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) faces the former WBA International Super Lightweight champion Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) at London’s famous York Hall on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5. Eubank has produced some stunning performances on route to his clash with Farrell, with a...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
Boxing Scene
Elvis Garcia Unhappy With Scores, Wants Moses Johnson Rematch
Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort - Two undefeated and heavy-handed heavyweights put it all on the line, but it was Moses “Thunderhands” Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) who prevailed over Mexico’s Elvis Garcia (12-1, 9 KOs) in an all-action, entertaining affair that was up for grabs until the final bell. Johnson won via majority decision with scores of 76-76 and 77-75 twice.
Boxing Scene
Padraig McCrory Aims For Bigger Things After Knocking Leon Bunn Out
Light heavyweight contender Padraig McCrory traveled to hostile territory in Frankfurt to score a knockout of fellow unbeaten and local favorite Leon Bunn to become new IBO world champion. McCrory set the tone in the early rounds, when he rocked and dropped Bunn in the second round. He would then...
Boxing Scene
Chisora: Jsohua Couldn't Fight Fury Due To Complications With Sponsors, Promoters
Derek Chisora believes Tyson Fury is allowing Anthony Joshua to live in his head and spends too much time talking about AJ. Chisora will face Fury, for the WBC heavyweight title, on December 3rd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The upcoming bout will their third time meeting in the ring -...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu on Facing Jermell Charlo: This is The Superbowl, The Grand Final
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun. Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu will fight for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January 28 of 2023 (January 29 in Australia).
Boxing Scene
Katie Taylor Open To Facing Cris Cyborg: It Would Be an Interesting Fight
Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor is a few days away from his next defense, which comes against undefeated contender Karen Eizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena in London. The bout will be Taylor's first since her tough split decision win over Amanda Serrano in April at Madison Square Garden in New...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight
Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter on Tyson Fury: He is the Next Opponent For Usyk
The promoter of WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk made it abundantly clear there is only one target on the hit list for his charge. Aleksandr Krassyuk, the longtime handler of the Ukrainian southpaw, was unequivocal in a recent interview that Usyk’s next fight will be an undisputed title showdown with WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Comments / 0